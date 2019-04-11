2019 iPhone lineup could include 2 more OLED models
Transcript
We could be one step closer to getting a new Mac Pro, Huawei offers a helping hand to Apple, and the five rumored iPhones to be coming later this year.
Let's get right to the core of this week's Apple News and Rumors.
[MUSIC]
Another week Another fresh batch of iPhone 11 rumors.
This time we seem to be getting a few more details about those three cameras.
According to Steve Hemmerstoffer, well-known Apply leaker, who goes by OnLinks on Twitter.
That triple camera configuration won't be limited to just the larger, more expensive max model.
As previous rumors had suggest.
Instead it will be available on all three models along with the frosted glass option with the 10S and the 10S max sequels.
Now, he did mention his sources have not yet been confirmed, so this is by no means set in stone, especially because we're also getting conflicting information this week.
From Japanese blog site, macotakara, claiming that Apple will release not three, but five new iPhones models in 2019.
In this case, an additional 6.1 inch and 6.5 inch version of the iPhone, with OLED screen and better camera.
According to the report cited in 9to5Mac, the triple cameras would have larger Sensors that would require more real estate on the back of the phone.
Forcing Apple to adjust the proportions of these two models specifically to keep that camera bunk down to a minimum.
Now these higher end versions of the iPhone would also have that reverse wireless charging option.
That we talked about last week, and would come with that 18-watt lightning to USB fast charger in the box.
Something we'd been hoping to find in the box of last year's iPhone.
So I know that's a lot to process.
and it may seem like the rumors at this point are all over the place.
But we are seeing two recurring themes.
One, the triple camera and Reverse wireless.
Now, how it will unfold, we're not sure, but those two things seem to be coming up a lot.
[SOUND] Another iPhone rumour we're revisiting this week revolves around 5G.
As Android competitors have started to hit the market this year with 5G enabled devices, Apple has fallen behind because of that legal battle with Qualcomm that seems to keep getting in the way.
Apple could of course used Intel's 5G chips instead, but that would mean waiting until the 2020 launch cycle to incorporate it into its phones.
Then last week we saw a UBS report that hinted at the fact that Apple.
Might have to delay this phone beyond 2020.
A move that would most certainly hurt iPhone sales as all the major service providers, like Verizon, have already started to test out, and even roll out, 5G networks in certain cities.
But not so fast, because it seems like there could be a way out for Apple, and a way for them to skip Intel and Qualcomm altogether.
According to Engadget, Chinese phone maker Huawei said it's open to selling its own 5G chips to Apple, and that chip would be available right now.
Okay, but even if this does Was proved to be true.
At this point, neither Huawei or Apple have commented.
There is a tiny, little, litty-bitty problem called the US government, which prevents US companies from buying Huawei equipment because of concerns.
That they might be using their products to spy on the US.
So this is all to say that we're back to square one, about that 5G iPhone, we don't know when it's coming.
Now remember that long overdue [UNKNOWN] pro we've been promised for this year well here is sign it may actually be happening.
According to a report from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo cited in 9to5Mac, Apple is gearing up to release a 6K external display, presumably to launch alongside that Mac Pro.
Now no details about that actual Mac Pro were given in this report.
But we did learn more about the monitor Which would have a 31.6 inch display with mini LED technology, not quite micro LED technology which is also a thing, but mini.
This report also said that Apple is seriously exploring mini LED technology for future products like the iPad and Mac Book Pros.
Now, one of the big advantages of this type of technology over the traditional OLED screens, is that they have less burning.
They're also said to have a wider color gambit, higher contrast, and dynamic range, and they're more power efficient.
Mini LEDs would also allow for thinner screen panels.
But by future I mean really far in the future.
So don't expect to see these in this year's devices.
We're talking like 2020 or 2021 iPads and MacBooks.
[INAUDIBLE] Pros.
What we are expecting soon are that Mac Pro and that 6K display which are both rumored to launch at Apple's Developers Conference in June of 2019.
That does it for our show today.
But you can stay up-to-date with All the latest Apple news and rumours on cnet.com, and join us next week for another Apple Core.
See you then.
[MUSIC]