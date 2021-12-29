Best streaming service of 2022: Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu, ESPN Plus and more

Sarah Tew/CNET

ESPN Plus is a great streaming service for the tried-and-true sports fans, especially those who follow the NHL, MLS and UFC. This is because ESPN Plus is the new home of all out-of-market National Hockey League games, while also offering out-of-market MLS soccer matches, along with those from other soccer leagues around the world. It hosts exclusive UFC matches and pay-per-view events, such as UFC Fight Night and championship bouts (for additional fees).

Hockey and MLS fans who root for teams that aren't based where they currently live need ESPN's streaming service to watch their team's action. The service won't be of much use, however, to fans of the home teams. Local games are blacked out on ESPN Plus so you'll need access to your regional sports network through cable or a live TV streaming service in order to watch them. But there's good news for golf fans: ESPN Plus will livestream the PGA Tour in 2022 with more than 4,000 hours of exclusive footage. PGA Tour Live will provide coverage for more than 30 events from January through the fall.

ESPN Plus doesn't show live NFL or NBA games, however, and while its vast library of original programming is impressive, it's difficult to navigate. While the $7 a month, $70 per year service is best suited for die-hard fans of the sports it covers well, more casual fans might find themselves with an ESPN Plus subscription anyway through the Disney Bundle, which also includes Hulu and Disney Plus for $14 total. Getting the bundle saves $7 a month over the cost of each individual service, so in essence, you get ESPN Plus for free.

