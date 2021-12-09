Paramount Plus adds new curated 'live' channels

Sarah Tew/CNET

Paramount Plus is adding a new (but also kind of old) way for people to watch TV and movies on the streaming service. People will now be able to tune into live channels with all-day programming of its content centered on a theme, ViacomCBS, the service's parent company, said on Thursday.

"Even in the era of on-demand, there is clearly a strong consumer appetite for reimagined linear channels that provide effortless, lean-back entertainment," said Tim Ryan, president and CEO of ViacomCBS, in the release.

Channels dedicated to genre, age group, specific shows and more are launching Thursday, with more to follow. The first batch of 18 channels include 24/7 Laughs, Black Voices, Paw Patrol, Survivor and Crime and Justice. Channels for RuPaul's Drag Race and movies will launch later this month.

The new live channels will be available all subscribers, the company said. Paramount Plus has two tiers. A premium one that costs $10 a month or $100 annually to stream ad-free -- and includes access to a subscriber's live, local CBS network -- and an ad-supported tier that costs $5 a month or $50 annually.