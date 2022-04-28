Tom Cruise Reveals 'Mission: Impossible 7' New Title: 'Dead Reckoning Part 1'

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to see how much punctuation will fit into one movie title. The official name for Mission: Impossible 7, starring Tom Cruise and due to be released in July 2023, is now Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1.

Cruise revealed the name at CinemaCon, an industry event in Las Vegas where movie studios gather to show off their upcoming flicks and announce new projects. Cruise joined the Paramount presentation to discuss Top Gun: Maverick, premiering at Cannes and in theaters in May, and the next two Mission: Impossible flicks to follow 2018's stunt-packed Fallout.

Following COVID delays, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 is set to open in theaters on July 14, 2023. Dead Reckoning Part 2 will be released June 28, 2024.

Returning members of the M:I crew include Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Frederick Schmidt and Henry Czerny (last seen in the very first flick in the series back in 1996). They're joined by Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss and Cary Elwes. Christopher McQuarrie writes and directs both films.

Two-part films are becoming a thing, as Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse sequels and the forthcoming Wicked movie musical are among the stories being spread across multiple entries.