'Rabbit Hole': When and Where to Stream the New Thriller Series

Where there is subterfuge and espionage involved, you can usually count on Kiefer Sutherland showing up as a stressed-out but sharp-witted character. Jack Bauer fans who have missed the star in 24 can catch him this weekend in Rabbit Hole, an action-packed crime thriller series exclusive to Paramount Plus. If you like seeing Sutherland in spy dramas with a hint of humor, you probably won't be disappointed.

Sutherland plays a consultant named John Weir, who's described as a brilliant master manipulator "in the world of corporate espionage." He's skilled when it comes to lying, numbers and sociopsychology, but his self-confidence is sometimes shaky. At times, Weir is a rebel who steals from the rich for a just cause. But things go sideways after he's framed for murder, and Weir's tendency to distrust others doesn't help when he's thrust into the middle of a big conspiracy.

Rabbit Hole also features Game of Thrones' Charles Dance as Ben Wilson, a paranoid former CIA operative with expertise in psychology. The series also includes Meta Golding as lawyer Hailey Winton, Enid Graham, Rob Yang, Jason Butler Harner and Walt Klink.

Read on to find out how to watch Rabbit Hole season 1, no matter where you are in the world.

Release dates for Rabbit Hole

Rabbit will consist of eight episodes for season 1, with new episodes dropping weekly. If you want to watch the new series, it will only be available exclusively on Paramount Plus. You can sign up for an ad-supported or ad-free subscription. There is also a free seven-day trial available. Here's when Rabbit Hole will be streaming on the platform:

Stream the first two episodes in the US and Canada on Sunday, March 26 . New releases typically drop on the app around 3 a.m. ET (12 a.m. PT).

. New releases typically drop on the app around 3 a.m. ET (12 a.m. PT). For viewers in Latin America, the UK, Australia, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France, Paramount Plus releases it on Monday, March 27. According to Paramount, a streaming date for the South Korea release will be shared at a later date.

Paramount Plus has two main subscription plans: Essential for $5 per month ($50 per year if paying annually) and Premium for $10 per month ($100 per year if paying annually). The cheaper Essential option has ads for on-demand streaming and lacks live CBS feeds as well as the ability to download shows to watch offline later. Students may qualify for a 25% discount. Read our Paramount Plus review.

How to watch Rabbit Hole from anywhere with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Rabbit Hole on Paramount Plus while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.

A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are legal in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best VPN list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

If you're looking for a secure and dependable VPN, our Editors' Choice is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on multiple devices and provides stable streams. It's normally $13 per month, but you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription. ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. Read our review of ExpressVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose a country where Rabbit Hole is streaming on Paramount Plus. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream the TV series on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you are signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Paramount Plus to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.