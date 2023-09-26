Tubi's New AI Tool Wants to Take You Down the Rabbit Hole

Tubi unveiled a new AI-powered search tool, Rabbit AI, for its iOS mobile app on Tuesday. A fitting nod to the streaming service's Super Bowl ad that saw giant bunnies dragging people into its content wonderland, the feature utilizes Open AI's Chat GPT-4 and aims to make it easier to find something to watch. Rabbit AI's beta is rolling out in the US on Tuesday with other versions to follow in the coming weeks.

The free streaming platform is giving audiences another choice when it comes to searching its vast pool of TV shows and movies, whether it's a quirky genre or something even more specific. Tubi says the tool "allows viewers to go beyond simple keyword searches and ask questions the same way you'd ask a friend." For example, if you ask for "horror movies with food," expect to see results like Slaw or Pastacolypse. The app will automatically save your search history, but you can opt to save results to your personal watchlist and it will show up across multiple devices.

Tubi's Rabbit AI can function like a conversational question-answer tool. Tubi

Rabbit AI is available to any Tubi user with the mobile app -- registered or not -- but you must have a registered account to save titles to MyList. Viewers who use the feature to stream content or save titles to MyList will see their home screen adapt recommendations based on what they've discovered with the tool. For now, Rabbit AI works for on-demand videos only, but Tubi expects it will eventually expand to its live content offerings as well.

Streaming services such as Netflix, Disney Plus and Hulu have implemented artificial intelligence-based algorithms to analyze viewing habits and provide personalized recommendations. However, Tubi is the first platform to incorporate this kind of tool that integrates ChatGPT into its mobile app. A Rabbit AI plug-in is also available on Open AI for paid subscribers.

The free ad-supported streaming service offers over 200,000 TV show episodes and film titles that includes reality TV, eclectic movie genres, HBO hits, cult-favorite shows and kids' fare.