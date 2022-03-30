Best Mother's Day Gifts When You Can't Be There in Person

Gift Guide

Many of us live far away from our mothers. Some of us are several states away from Mom, while others are separated by continents and oceans. But even if you can't physically be in the same place as your mother, you can still make Mother's Day meaningful for her. A Mother's Day gift isn't the same thing as being there in person, but it will go a long way towards letting Mom know how much she means to you.

Sure, there are the old standbys like flowers and cards, but how about a sweet gift for the sentimental mom, or something practical that will make your mom's life easier? To help you find just the right gift for your long-distance mom, we've created a list of the best Mother's Day gifts for when you can't be there in person. These thoughtful and unique Mother's Day gifts will demonstrate your love can truly go the distance.

Sarah Tew/CNET If your mother loves Disney but hasn't tried Disney Plus yet, give her the gift that keeps on giving: all the Disney she can watch. Your mom can watch popular shows like The Mandalorian and finally see what all the fuss is about with Encanto. We rated Disney Plus, as the best streaming service for kids at heart, so if your mom loves nostalgia and wants to stay on top of the latest releases, she'll love Disney Plus.

Mixbook When you can't be with your mother in person, a personalized photo book of all of your moments with her can fill in the gap. Mixbook, one of CNET's best photo books, allows you to create the ultimate gift by uploading photographs from your phone, computer or social media sites like Instagram and Facebook, and from there build your book, calendar and more with just a few steps.

The Sill The Sill is a plant marketplace with a wide variety of fantastic plant choices for plant parents of all kinds. The Easy Care bundle is the best present for a mom who enjoys plants, but prefers a low-maintenance option. In this bundle, she'll get the pet-friendly peperomia obtusifolia and a drought- and low-light-tolerant ZZ plant. What's more, as one of CNET's best places to buy plants online, your mother will adore this present's quality.

Amazon The Kindle Paperwhite is our best all-around ebook reader for a reason. It features warm light settings, a longer battery life and is completely waterproof. For a better viewing experience, this edition of the Kindle Paperwhite sports a 6.8-inch display, perfect for a virtual book club.

Cuddle Clones If you have a mother who adores her pets, consider getting her a plush animal to provide as a constant reminder of her affection. You begin the Cuddle Clones process with the pet's name, then you follow up with the type of pet and finally the breed. After that, you go through a sequence of simple questions and picture uploads, and voila your mom will have a fuzzy version of her pet in eight weeks.

Amazon This ArtPix 3D Photo Crystal is another cool way to preserve a special picture, but in 3D. This is accomplished through the use of laser engraving that brings any photograph to life. You can fully customize this gift by font, size, background and more. And this present can be enhanced even further by including a base and LED lights, but the crystal itself is plenty to convey your affection.

Homesick There are a variety of ways to express gratitude to your mother, but a candle (together with a handwritten letter) is a wonderful touch. This candle is 13.75 ounces and will burn for around 60 to 80 hours. Created with a natural soy wax blend that includes notes of bergamot, lavender, sage, jasmine and other fragrant aromas this candle will brighten her day.

Etsy Does your mom love jewelry and keep all your old handwritten papers from childhood? Why not combine her two loves with this customizable, handmade bracelet made from gold, rose gold or silver. Once you decide how you want it engraved, you can write the message and choose an image matching the way you want it to look.

Uncommon Goods If you want to let your mom know you're thinking of her in real time, this is the gift for her. No matter where you are, this lamp will work like a charm by lighting up and transmitting a colorful glow to her when you touch it.

Amazon The Eufy RoboVac 25C is rated CNET's best affordable robot vacuum. It has a powerful suction that is effective on both hardwood and carpeted floors. Pet hair and other little dust piles are easily picked up by it. And while it isn't the most advanced robot vacuum, it is more than enough to allow your mother to relax while something else cleans up the mess.