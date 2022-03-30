The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Delayed Google's Bidets Dyson's Air-Purifying Headphones 2nd COVID Booster Approved BA.2 COVID Variant 'Moon Knight' Review
Best Mother's Day Gifts When You Can't Be There in Person

Even if you're far away, you can send your mom a special gift.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Many of us live far away from our mothers. Some of us are several states away from Mom, while others are separated by continents and oceans. But even if you can't physically be in the same place as your mother, you can still make Mother's Day meaningful for her. A Mother's Day gift isn't the same thing as being there in person, but it will go a long way towards letting Mom know how much she means to you. 

Sure, there are the old standbys like flowers and cards, but how about a sweet gift for the sentimental mom, or something practical that will make your mom's life easier? To help you find just the right gift for your long-distance mom, we've created a list of the best Mother's Day gifts for when you can't be there in person. These thoughtful and unique Mother's Day gifts will demonstrate your love can truly go the distance.

Disney Plus

For the mom who's a kid at heart
Sarah Tew/CNET

If your mother loves Disney but hasn't tried Disney Plus yet, give her the gift that keeps on giving: all the Disney she can watch. Your mom can watch popular shows like The Mandalorian and finally see what all the fuss is about with Encanto. We rated Disney Plus, as the best streaming service for kids at heart, so if your mom loves nostalgia and wants to stay on top of the latest releases, she'll love Disney Plus. 

$80 at Disney Plus

Mixbook

For the sentimental mom
Mixbook

When you can't be with your mother in person, a personalized photo book of all of your moments with her can fill in the gap. Mixbook, one of CNET's best photo books, allows you to create the ultimate gift by uploading photographs from your phone, computer or social media sites like Instagram and Facebook, and from there build your book, calendar and more with just a few steps.  

See at Mixbook

The Sill "Easy Care" Bundle

For the plant-loving mom
The Sill

The Sill is a plant marketplace with a wide variety of fantastic plant choices for plant parents of all kinds. The Easy Care bundle is the best present for a mom who enjoys plants, but prefers a low-maintenance option. In this bundle, she'll get the pet-friendly peperomia obtusifolia and a drought- and low-light-tolerant ZZ plant. What's more, as one of CNET's best places to buy plants online, your mother will adore this present's quality. 

$55 at The Sill

Kindle Paperwhite

For reading on the go
Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite is our best all-around ebook reader for a reason. It features warm light settings, a longer battery life and is completely waterproof. For a better viewing experience, this edition of the Kindle Paperwhite sports a 6.8-inch display, perfect for a virtual book club. 

$140 at Amazon

Cuddle Clones

A cuddly reminder of her favorite pet
Cuddle Clones

If you have a mother who adores her pets, consider getting her a plush animal to provide as a constant reminder of her affection. You begin the Cuddle Clones process with the pet's name, then you follow up with the type of pet and finally the breed. After that, you go through a sequence of simple questions and picture uploads, and voila your mom will have a fuzzy version of her pet in eight weeks.

See at Cuddle Clones

ArtPix 3D Crystal Photo

A 3D photo to treasure
Amazon

This ArtPix 3D Photo Crystal is another cool way to preserve a special picture, but in 3D. This is accomplished through the use of laser engraving that brings any photograph to life. You can fully customize this gift by font, size, background and more. And this present can be enhanced even further by including a base and LED lights, but the crystal itself is plenty to convey your affection.

$90 at Amazon

Homesick 'Thank You Mom' Candle

Fancy candles are a mom staple
Homesick

There are a variety of ways to express gratitude to your mother, but a candle (together with a handwritten letter) is a wonderful touch. This candle is 13.75 ounces and will burn for around 60 to 80 hours. Created with a natural soy wax blend that includes notes of bergamot, lavender, sage, jasmine and other fragrant aromas this candle will brighten her day.

$34 at Homesick

Handwriting Bracelet

A personalized bracelet will make her day
Etsy

Does your mom love jewelry and keep all your old handwritten papers from childhood? Why not combine her two loves with this customizable, handmade bracelet made from gold, rose gold or silver. Once you decide how you want it engraved, you can write the message and choose an image matching the way you want it to look. 

$42 at Etsy

Long Distance Friendship Lamp

A sweet way to let Mom know you're thinking of her
Uncommon Goods

If you want to let your mom know you're thinking of her in real time, this is the gift for her. No matter where you are, this lamp will work like a charm by lighting up and transmitting a colorful glow to her when you touch it. 

$125 at Uncommon Goods

Eufy RoboVac 25C

Make Mom's life a whole lot easier
Amazon

The Eufy RoboVac 25C is rated CNET's best affordable robot vacuum. It has a powerful suction that is effective on both hardwood and carpeted floors. Pet hair and other little dust piles are easily picked up by it. And while it isn't the most advanced robot vacuum, it is more than enough to allow your mother to relax while something else cleans up the mess. 

$160 at Amazon

Oxo Brew 8-Cup Coffee Maker

For the coffee-loving mama
Amazon

Making coffee should be as simple as possible, but to accomplish it properly, you'll need the perfect coffee maker. The Editors' Choice winner, the Oxo Brew eight-cup coffee maker, is our favorite drip brewer. This machine will make your mother a cup that will rival any coffee shop. The Oxo Brew has a single-cup filter basket, precision settings for better water temperature, a double-wall vacuum and it's small enough to fit on your mother's kitchen counter. 

$178 at Amazon

