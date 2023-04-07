24 Mother's Day Gifts for Your Food-Lovin' Mama

Mother's Day is comin' in hot and Mother's Day gift ads for flowers and cards are probably already choking your algorithm. But for a mom or mom-like figure who loves to cook and indulge, there are loads of gifts to choose. The list of Mother's Day must-haves for your mama could make you dizzy. But, hey, that's certainly better than too few gift ideas.

Skip the done-to-death gift box of chocolate, bouquet or bubble bath bundle, and get her the Mother's Day food gifts she really wants. If she loves complicated recipes, grab her beautiful heirloom cookware with a fabulous new cookbook to hone her skills. For an at-home entertainer or cocktail party host, a dazzling serving board or a flashy set of cocktail glasses paired with a nice bottle of wine or craft premade cocktails could be the perfect Mother's Day gift to vault her home happy hours into a new stratosphere.

There are also more practical gift ideas that still provide something original, like an indoor garden for fresh herbs, or a curated snacking gift box packed with delicious treat after treat for the sweet tooth in your life. And when all else fails, you can always send her something splendidly savory, such as a shipment of fresh fish, gourmet ingredients, a gift basket subscription for steak or a trio of cheeses to hit that not-so-sweet spot.

We covered all those bases (and more) in curating this list of perfect Mother's Day food gifts for any spirit-crafting savant or nom-loving mom.

Dreamfarm The Fluicer A better citrus juicer If Mom fancies a margarita, fresh lemonade or uses citrus juice for any number of other culinary purposes, this handheld juicer will make getting the good stuff out a much easier task. The Fluicer (that's short for "flat juicer") not only squeezes the half lemon or lime but also bends it for a much more complete squeeze. The Fluicer comes in three sizes with one large enough for oranges. All three will juice circles around those other handheld contraptions and it just might be my favorite kitchen gadget of the year. $17 at Amazon

Via Carota Via Carota Italian cocktails Because the White Lotus is booked If Mom prefers to have her cocktails made for her, these exceptional premixed classics courtesy of New York's beloved Via Carota are just the thing. Choose from classics like the Negroni and white Negroni, Manhattan and espresso martini. My pick is for the Negroni set which includes both Negroni cocktails -- 375 ml each -- two Italian-made lowball glasses and a Via Carota brass stirrer. I'm honestly not sure what I like more, the divine cocktails (yes, I've tried them all) or the chic bottles they arrive in. It's definitely the fastest way to bring that Italian coast vacation fantasy to wherever Mom happens to be. $99 at Via Carota

Bascuda Set of small ceramic bowls You can never have enough There's no such thing as too many small bowls for someone who cooks or entertains; perfect for condiments, sauces, nuts and spices. These six ceramic bowls with modern swirl are each unique. They come in giftable packaging, ready to be wrapped and bestowed upon Mom. $24 at Amazon

Penguin Random House Pasta by Missy Robbins A helpful guide for nailing pasta and sauce Missy Robbins is the brains behind Lilia, one of New York's toughest-to-get tables and home to some of the best bowls of pasta outside of Italy. In her second cookbook offering, Robbins outlines easy homemade pasta recipes and equally approachable sauces like a spicy Fra Diavolo you can whip up in about 20 minutes. $24 at Amazon

Coravin Coravin Pivot wine preservation system A smarter way to keep wine fresh If Mom likes wine but doesn't always get through the bottle in one sitting, this brilliant preservation system will keep an open bottle fresh for up to a month. The Pivot works by pumping argon gas back into the bottle as you pour to keep harmful oxygen out and keep the wine inside as fresh as when you popped the cork. $119 at Amazon

CurdBox Curdbox cheese subscription Monthly cheese and other snacks to match Membership to the Curdbox club nets Mom a monthly package of three different cheeses and three specially curated goodies to pair with them. The cheeses it chooses are in the crowd-pleasing zone and not overly intense, so this makes an excellent gift for even a novice cheese taster. My first Curdbox delivery included 4 ounces each of an incredible Prairie Breeze cheddar, a creamy cow's milk Toma by Point Reyes and a slightly crumbly cow and goat milk cheese from Central Coast Creamery. Plus, a jar of cherry spread, positively addictive sweet potato chips and a bag of crunchy craft popcorn. All this for $50 a delivery (or $48 if you prepay for three months) is a solid price considering everything you get. $50 at Curdbox

Durant Durant Infused Olive Oil Trio Breads new best friend Olive is great for cooking but it makes an excellent and easy accompaniment to bread before a meal or for cocktail hour. Durant's full-bodied olive oils are made in small batches from the family's farm in Oregon. I'm partial to this trio infused with jalapeño, garlic and orange essence to add some subtle flavor to your next party spread. $24 at Durant

Great Jones Great Jones hot dish For the throwback casserole queen Casserole is definitely a throwback recipe so it should be made in similarly retro bakeware. This 9-by-13-inch ceramic hot dish from Great Jones is available in groovy green and yellow and will really pop on the table. $75 at Great Jones

Food52 Dansk Danish saucepan High design meets high function Speaking of retro charm, this striking 2-quart saucepan looks so good it hurts. The unique and sturdy pan is made from carbon steel with an easy-clean enameled coating. The funky lid doubles as a trivet so Mom can bring it straight to the table to serve -- and you know she'll want to. $95 at Food52

Bella Sera A sharp indoor garden To grow fresh herbs all year For a mom who cooks, having fresh herbs on hand will be a real boon. There are some really nice-looking smart gardens out there but this stylish model is one of my favorites. The overhead LEDs will provide enough light for growing mint, basil and parsley all year. $97 at Bespoke Post

Cook's Illustrated The Science of Good Cooking For the bookworm foodie mom I thought my mom knew everything there was to know about cooking, but even she has learned some incredibly valuable tricks and techniques from this beloved culinary manual. Cook's Illustrated compendium of cooking methods skims the fat and leaves the reader with 50 simple and extremely useful cooking skills and techniques you'll use again and again. The resource is compiled by America's Test Kitchen and some of the most knowledgeable people in food. It's a self-proclaimed manual for the kitchen, one that Mom should get serious use out of no matter her kitchen proficiency. $27 at Amazon

Online Cooking School Online cooking classes For the teacher’s pet foodie mom Some people never learn. And some people never stop learning. Is your mom the forever student type? Cooking classes are great gifts for hands-on foodie moms, and also provide the possibility of the most sought-after Mother's Day gift of all: time spent with you. Check out culinary course offerings from knife skills to cake decorating at your local restaurants, markets or schools (many of them are offering online options during this time), or you can gift your mom with a subscription to top-notch-nerd-factor online instruction from America's Test Kitchen, starting at $20 per month. But Online Cooking School is the only place for excellent on-demand culinary education. See our list of the best cooking online classes to gift. See at Online Cooking School

Bokksu Bokksu Japanese snack box For the snackin' foodie mom The Japanese have some seriously tasty snacks that we can't get here. Or can we? Bokksu collects the best snacks from the east and sends them west in a curated monthly snack subscription. This is a perfect gift for any mom prone to snack attacks. My favorite thing about Bokksu is that almost none of these Japanese snacks are ones we already have here in the US, so she'll almost certainly come across munchies she's never tried. Snacks run the gamut from sweet to savory with favorites such as seaweed tempura, puffed rice with ramen seasoning, green tea and lemon cakes, Japanese candy including yuzu gummies and creamy matcha Kit-Kats. You can send as few as three months' worth of snack boxes ($45 each) or as many as a full year ($40 each), and no two snack sends will ever be the same. See at Bokksu

Porter Road A meat subscription from Porter Road For the meat-lovin' foodie mom It seemed rude to write "sausage-loving mom" in a Mother's Day gift roundup, but let's be honest, your mom has been able to pronounce "charcuterie" without fear since she learned there was a single word to summarize her favorite food group. To celebrate Mom's special day, forgo the skimpy selection at the market and treat mom to some of the finest cuts delivered to her door every month. We've put together a list of the best meat delivery options in 2022 and most have a subscription service, but Porter Road is one of our favorites with good variety and high standards in its selection of steaks, pork chops, chicken, bacon and ground beef. Subscriptions start at $120, or get the Butcher's Choice for $165. Boxes can be delivered every two, four or eight weeks. If you don't want to spring for the monthly subscription you can always gift a single box of high-end meats hand-selected by you. See at Porter Road

Bed Bath & Beyond Reusable shopping bags For the farmers market foodie mom Your mom is literally someone who stops to smell the roses; or to gently squeeze the peaches; or to casually evaluate the density of a summer melon while chatting up the farmer about heirloom varietals. Your mom's favorite way to spend a warm weekend day is at the farmers market. For the lady who would rather have her accessories match her produce than her shoes, a set of these striking, Earth-friendly shopping totes will have her feeling farmers market chic all season long. $12 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Brightland Brightland Duo olive oil and vinegar set For the dressing-maker mom Olive oil and vinegar are pantry staples, but you can seriously upgrade mom's bottles with Brightand's pairing of two premium olive oils with two delicate kinds of vinegar. The Brightland California olive oil duo is ideal for any serious cook: The "Alive" made with Coratina and Frantoio olives is pitch-perfect for dressings, while the "Awake" is a bit richer, perfect for stews and dipping bread. Brightland is a particular favorite of the CNET team and everything the brand makes comes in totally adorable, eminently giftable packaging. Score! $112 at Brightland

Chris Monroe/CNET KitchenAid stand mixer For the timeless foodie mom Your mom offered you a kind of lifetime warranty on the day of your birth. You can honor that commitment with a similar gesture: the counter accessory to end all counter accessories. A KitchenAid stand mixer is sturdy as a tank and appropriate whether your mom is more keen to make a routine rustic pizza dough or a delicate, special occasion soufflé. $400 at Amazon$400 at Best Buy

