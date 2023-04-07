Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Laptops With Great Battery LifeBest Solar CompaniesBest Mattresses of 2023Amazon Fire TV on SaleVerizon Fios Home Internet ReviewBest Money Market AccountsiOS 16.4.1 Security UpdateWhen Are My Taxes Due?
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

24 Mother's Day Gifts for Your Food-Lovin' Mama

A bounty of Mother's Day gift ideas for a culinary queen.

david-watsky-headshot
David Watsky
david-watsky-headshot
David Watsky Senior Editor / Home and Kitchen
David lives in Brooklyn where he's logged more than a decade writing about all things edible, including meal kits and meal delivery subscriptions, cooking, kitchen gear and commerce. Since earning a BA in English from Northeastern in Boston, he's toiled in nearly every aspect of the eats business from slicing and dicing as a sous-chef in Rhode Island to leading complex marketing campaigns for major food brands in Manhattan. These days, he's likely somewhere trying the latest this or tasting the latest that - and reporting back, of course. Anything with sesame is his all-time favorite food this week.
Expertise Kitchen tech, cookware, small appliances, food innovation, meal delivery and meal kits.
See full bio
9 min read
This story is part of Mother's Day Gift Guide, CNET editors round up the hottest gadgets for Mom this year.
$17 at Amazon
fluicer juicing lemon into bowl
The Fluicer
A better citrus juicer
$17 at Amazon
$99 at Via Carota
cocktail set with two bottles and two glasses
Via Carota Italian cocktails
Because the White Lotus is booked
$99 at Via Carota
$24 at Amazon
six small bowls
Set of small ceramic bowls
You can never have enough
$24 at Amazon
$108 at Uncommon Goods
Maple cutting board with cheese and bread
Coastal serving board
For an at-home entertainer
$108 at Uncommon Goods
$24 at Amazon
screen-shot-2022-03-21-at-6-35-43-pm.png
Pasta by Missy Robbins
A helpful guide for nailing pasta and sauce
$24 at Amazon
$119 at Amazon
screen-shot-2021-11-23-at-5-50-57-pm.png
Coravin Pivot wine preservation system
A smarter way to keep wine fresh
$119 at Amazon
$50 at Curdbox
curdbox
Curdbox cheese subscription
Monthly cheese and other snacks to match
$50 at Curdbox
$24 at Durant
screen-shot-2022-04-30-at-10-09-31-am.png
Durant Infused Olive Oil Trio
Breads new best friend
$24 at Durant
$75 at Great Jones
screen-shot-2022-03-21-at-5-36-03-pm.png
Great Jones hot dish
For the throwback casserole queen
$75 at Great Jones
$230 at Bed Bath & Beyond
aarke
Aarke water carbonator
For a mom who sparkles
$230 at Bed Bath & Beyond
$95 at Food52
screen-shot-2022-03-21-at-6-01-10-pm.png
Dansk Danish saucepan
High design meets high function
$95 at Food52
$50 at World Market
screen-shot-2022-03-21-at-3-47-52-pm.png
Barbecue tool set
For a mom who tames the flames
$50 at World Market
$72 at Anthropologie
coupe cocktail glases
Eve coupe cocktail glasses
A special something to sip from
$72 at Anthropologie
$97 at Bespoke Post
smart garden with greens
A sharp indoor garden
To grow fresh herbs all year
$97 at Bespoke Post
$149 at Amazon
screen-shot-2021-04-23-at-4-46-21-pm.png
Anova sous vide circulator
For the gastronomically nerdy
$149 at Amazon
$27 at Amazon
science-of-good-cooking
The Science of Good Cooking
For the bookworm foodie mom
$27 at Amazon
See at Made In
made-in-cookware
Made In Cookware
For the foodie mom who appreciates good design
See at Made In
See at Online Cooking School
cooking-classes.png
Online cooking classes
For the teacher’s pet foodie mom
See at Online Cooking School
See at Bokksu
bokksu.png
Bokksu Japanese snack box
For the snackin' foodie mom
See at Bokksu
See at Porter Road
porter-road-box.png
A meat subscription from Porter Road
For the meat-lovin' foodie mom
See at Porter Road
$12 at Bed Bath & Beyond
reusable-produce-bags-bed-bath-beyond
Reusable shopping bags
For the farmers market foodie mom
$12 at Bed Bath & Beyond
$112 at Brightland
brightland.png
Brightland Duo olive oil and vinegar set
For the dressing-maker mom
$112 at Brightland
See at Fulton Fish Market
fish
A shipment of fresh seafood
For the fishy foodie mom
See at Fulton Fish Market
$400 at Amazon
kitchenaid-artisan-series-stand-mixer
KitchenAid stand mixer
For the timeless foodie mom
$400 at Amazon

Mother's Day is comin' in hot and Mother's Day gift ads for flowers and cards are probably already choking your algorithm. But for a mom or mom-like figure who loves to cook and indulge, there are loads of gifts to choose. The list of Mother's Day must-haves for your mama could make you dizzy. But, hey, that's certainly better than too few gift ideas. 

Skip the done-to-death gift box of chocolate, bouquet or bubble bath bundle, and get her the Mother's Day food gifts she really wants. If she loves complicated recipes, grab her beautiful heirloom cookware with a fabulous new cookbook to hone her skills. For an at-home entertainer or cocktail party host, a dazzling serving board or a flashy set of cocktail glasses paired with a nice bottle of wine or craft premade cocktails could be the perfect Mother's Day gift to vault her home happy hours into a new stratosphere. 

There are also more practical gift ideas that still provide something original, like an indoor garden for fresh herbs, or a curated snacking gift box packed with delicious treat after treat for the sweet tooth in your life. And when all else fails, you can always send her something splendidly savory, such as a shipment of fresh fish, gourmet ingredients, a gift basket subscription for steak or a trio of cheeses to hit that not-so-sweet spot.

We covered all those bases (and more) in curating this list of perfect Mother's Day food gifts for any spirit-crafting savant or nom-loving mom. 

Read more: Best Flower Delivery for Mother's Day

fluicer juicing lemon into bowl
Dreamfarm

The Fluicer

A better citrus juicer

If Mom fancies a margarita, fresh lemonade or uses citrus juice for any number of other culinary purposes, this handheld juicer will make getting the good stuff out a much easier task. The Fluicer (that's short for "flat juicer") not only squeezes the half lemon or lime but also bends it for a much more complete squeeze.

The Fluicer comes in three sizes with one large enough for oranges. All three will juice circles around those other handheld contraptions and it just might be my favorite kitchen gadget of the year.

$17 at Amazon
cocktail set with two bottles and two glasses
Via Carota

Via Carota Italian cocktails

Because the White Lotus is booked

If Mom prefers to have her cocktails made for her, these exceptional premixed classics courtesy of New York's beloved Via Carota are just the thing. Choose from classics like the Negroni and white Negroni, Manhattan and espresso martini. 

My pick is for the Negroni set which includes both Negroni cocktails -- 375 ml each -- two Italian-made lowball glasses and a Via Carota brass stirrer. I'm honestly not sure what I like more, the divine cocktails (yes, I've tried them all) or the chic bottles they arrive in. It's definitely the fastest way to bring that Italian coast vacation fantasy to wherever Mom happens to be.

$99 at Via Carota
six small bowls
Bascuda

Set of small ceramic bowls

You can never have enough

There's no such thing as too many small bowls for someone who cooks or entertains; perfect for condiments, sauces, nuts and spices. These six ceramic bowls with modern swirl are each unique. They come in giftable packaging, ready to be wrapped and bestowed upon Mom. 

$24 at Amazon
Maple cutting board with cheese and bread
Uncommon Goods

Coastal serving board

For an at-home entertainer

This gorgeous maple serving board with resin shoreline detail looks good enough to swim in, and certainly good enough to snack off of. 

$108 at Uncommon Goods
screen-shot-2022-03-21-at-6-35-43-pm.png
Penguin Random House

Pasta by Missy Robbins

A helpful guide for nailing pasta and sauce

Missy Robbins is the brains behind Lilia, one of New York's toughest-to-get tables and home to some of the best bowls of pasta outside of Italy. In her second cookbook offering, Robbins outlines easy homemade pasta recipes and equally approachable sauces like a spicy Fra Diavolo you can whip up in about 20 minutes.

$24 at Amazon

Read moreBest Food Subscriptions for Mother's Day

screen-shot-2021-11-23-at-5-50-57-pm.png
Coravin

Coravin Pivot wine preservation system

A smarter way to keep wine fresh

If Mom likes wine but doesn't always get through the bottle in one sitting, this brilliant preservation system will keep an open bottle fresh for up to a month. The Pivot works by pumping argon gas back into the bottle as you pour to keep harmful oxygen out and keep the wine inside as fresh as when you popped the cork.

$119 at Amazon
curdbox
CurdBox

Curdbox cheese subscription

Monthly cheese and other snacks to match

Membership to the Curdbox club nets Mom a monthly package of three different cheeses and three specially curated goodies to pair with them. The cheeses it chooses are in the crowd-pleasing zone and not overly intense, so this makes an excellent gift for even a novice cheese taster.

My first Curdbox delivery included 4 ounces each of an incredible Prairie Breeze cheddar, a creamy cow's milk Toma by Point Reyes and a slightly crumbly cow and goat milk cheese from Central Coast Creamery. Plus, a jar of cherry spread, positively addictive sweet potato chips and a bag of crunchy craft popcorn. All this for $50 a delivery (or $48 if you prepay for three months) is a solid price considering everything you get.

$50 at Curdbox
screen-shot-2022-04-30-at-10-09-31-am.png
Durant

Durant Infused Olive Oil Trio

Breads new best friend

Olive is great for cooking but it makes an excellent and easy accompaniment to bread before a meal or for cocktail hour. Durant's full-bodied olive oils are made in small batches from the family's farm in Oregon. I'm partial to this trio infused with jalapeño, garlic and orange essence to add some subtle flavor to your next party spread.

$24 at Durant
screen-shot-2022-03-21-at-5-36-03-pm.png
Great Jones

Great Jones hot dish

For the throwback casserole queen

Casserole is definitely a throwback recipe so it should be made in similarly retro bakeware. This 9-by-13-inch ceramic hot dish from Great Jones is available in groovy green and yellow and will really pop on the table.

$75 at Great Jones
aarke
Aarke

Aarke water carbonator

For a mom who sparkles

Hauling heavy (and pricey) cans of seltzer home from the store can be a thing of the past with an eco-friendly water carbonator. SodaStream is a good option but the Swedish Aarke carbonator is big on style and more giftable if you ask me. It's available in five great finishes to match her kitchen motif.

Read our Aarke carbonator review.

$230 at Bed Bath & Beyond
screen-shot-2022-03-21-at-6-01-10-pm.png
Food52

Dansk Danish saucepan

High design meets high function

Speaking of retro charm, this striking 2-quart saucepan looks so good it hurts. The unique and sturdy pan is made from carbon steel with an easy-clean enameled coating. The funky lid doubles as a trivet so Mom can bring it straight to the table to serve -- and you know she'll want to. 

$95 at Food52
screen-shot-2022-03-21-at-3-47-52-pm.png
World Market

Barbecue tool set

For a mom who tames the flames

If your mom lords over the grill with regularity, delight her with some quality grilling utensils. This six-piece set comes with a compact wooden cutting board and canvas carrying case.

$50 at World Market
coupe cocktail glases
CB2

Eve coupe cocktail glasses

A special something to sip from

These classic coupes can be used for cocktails or bubbly wine. If Mom enjoys a sparkling rose, sidecar or martini, give her something really special to sip out of.

$72 at Anthropologie
smart garden with greens
Bella Sera

A sharp indoor garden

To grow fresh herbs all year

For a mom who cooks, having fresh herbs on hand will be a real boon. There are some really nice-looking smart gardens out there but this stylish model is one of my favorites. The overhead LEDs will provide enough light for growing mint, basil and parsley all year.

$97 at Bespoke Post
screen-shot-2021-04-23-at-4-46-21-pm.png
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Anova sous vide circulator

For the gastronomically nerdy

If your mom swoons to the tune of "sous vide" as some moms do to "diamond earrings," then she'll be jazzed to unwrap this sparkling little number where she can learn to do it at home. About the size of a bottle of wine, this sous vide circulator will offer her the possibility of restaurant quality, expertly executed meals with a high geek factor. 

Read our Anova Nano preview.

$149 at Amazon$138 at Walmart$150 at Best Buy
science-of-good-cooking
Cook's Illustrated

The Science of Good Cooking

For the bookworm foodie mom

I thought my mom knew everything there was to know about cooking, but even she has learned some incredibly valuable tricks and techniques from this beloved culinary manual. Cook's Illustrated compendium of cooking methods skims the fat and leaves the reader with 50 simple and extremely useful cooking skills and techniques you'll use again and again. 

The resource is compiled by America's Test Kitchen and some of the most knowledgeable people in food. It's a self-proclaimed manual for the kitchen, one that Mom should get serious use out of no matter her kitchen proficiency.

$27 at Amazon
made-in-cookware
Made In

Made In Cookware

For the foodie mom who appreciates good design

Your mother has never missed an episode of Top Chef and secretly longs for Tom Colicchio's seal of approval. Made In's cookware line offers exactly that with sturdy, affordable pieces of cookware, cutlery and tableware that all just look really darn good. Made In's sleek eight-inch chef's knife, for instance, took the top spot in our list of best direct-to-consumer knives. We also love the brand's blue carbon steel skillet for searing hot steaks and burgers. Made In also launched a line of elegant tableware and glassware for the modern host or hostess. Any or all of the above would make winning gifts for Mom. 

See at Made In
cooking-classes.png
Online Cooking School

Online cooking classes

For the teacher’s pet foodie mom

Some people never learn. And some people never stop learning. Is your mom the forever student type? Cooking classes are great gifts for hands-on foodie moms, and also provide the possibility of the most sought-after Mother's Day gift of all: time spent with you.

Check out culinary course offerings from knife skills to cake decorating at your local restaurants, markets or schools (many of them are offering online options during this time), or you can gift your mom with a subscription to top-notch-nerd-factor online instruction from America's Test Kitchen, starting at $20 per month. But Online Cooking School is the only place for excellent on-demand culinary education. See our list of the best cooking online classes to gift.

See at Online Cooking School
bokksu.png
Bokksu

Bokksu Japanese snack box

For the snackin' foodie mom

The Japanese have some seriously tasty snacks that we can't get here. Or can we? Bokksu collects the best snacks from the east and sends them west in a curated monthly snack subscription. This is a perfect gift for any mom prone to snack attacks.

My favorite thing about Bokksu is that almost none of these Japanese snacks are ones we already have here in the US, so she'll almost certainly come across munchies she's never tried. Snacks run the gamut from sweet to savory with favorites such as seaweed tempura, puffed rice with ramen seasoning, green tea and lemon cakes, Japanese candy including yuzu gummies and creamy matcha Kit-Kats.

You can send as few as three months' worth of snack boxes ($45 each) or as many as a full year ($40 each), and no two snack sends will ever be the same.

See at Bokksu

Read moreThe Best Snack Box Subscriptions: Bokksu, Tokyo Treat, Universal Yums and more

porter-road-box.png
Porter Road

A meat subscription from Porter Road

For the meat-lovin' foodie mom

It seemed rude to write "sausage-loving mom" in a Mother's Day gift roundup, but let's be honest, your mom has been able to pronounce "charcuterie" without fear since she learned there was a single word to summarize her favorite food group. To celebrate Mom's special day, forgo the skimpy selection at the market and treat mom to some of the finest cuts delivered to her door every month. We've put together a list of the best meat delivery options in 2022 and most have a subscription service, but Porter Road is one of our favorites with good variety and high standards in its selection of steaks, pork chops, chicken, bacon and ground beef.

Subscriptions start at $120, or get the Butcher's Choice for $165. Boxes can be delivered every two, four or eight weeks. If you don't want to spring for the monthly subscription you can always gift a single box of high-end meats hand-selected by you.

See at Porter Road
reusable-produce-bags-bed-bath-beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond

Reusable shopping bags

For the farmers market foodie mom

Your mom is literally someone who stops to smell the roses; or to gently squeeze the peaches; or to casually evaluate the density of a summer melon while chatting up the farmer about heirloom varietals. Your mom's favorite way to spend a warm weekend day is at the farmers market. 

For the lady who would rather have her accessories match her produce than her shoes, a set of these striking, Earth-friendly shopping totes will have her feeling farmers market chic all season long.

$12 at Bed Bath & Beyond
brightland.png
Brightland

Brightland Duo olive oil and vinegar set

For the dressing-maker mom

Olive oil and vinegar are pantry staples, but you can seriously upgrade mom's bottles with Brightand's pairing of two premium olive oils with two delicate kinds of vinegar. The Brightland California olive oil duo is ideal for any serious cook: The "Alive" made with Coratina and Frantoio olives is pitch-perfect for dressings, while the "Awake" is a bit richer, perfect for stews and dipping bread. Brightland is a particular favorite of the CNET team and everything the brand makes comes in totally adorable, eminently giftable packaging. Score!

$112 at Brightland
fish
Fulton Fish Market

A shipment of fresh seafood

For the fishy foodie mom

Speaking of gifts from the sea, we've reeled in the best seafood delivery services in 2022 in case mom prefers to throw swordfish steaks on the grill instead of the beef variety. As with our favorite meat delivery services, these online seafood purveyors offer one-time gift box options or monthly subscriptions of wild salmon, tuna, mako, squid, scallops and shellfish, caviar and a whole lot more. This is an especially good Mother's Day food gift for any landlocked moms who don't have access to good fresh fish on the regular.

Fulton Fish Market is our pick for the best seafood delivery service with a huge selection of fish and rigorous transparency so you know exactly what you're getting. There are other seafood delivery specialists like Lobster Anywhere or Real Oyster Cult if it's the fancy stuff you're after. 

See at Fulton Fish Market
kitchenaid-artisan-series-stand-mixer
Chris Monroe/CNET

KitchenAid stand mixer

For the timeless foodie mom

Your mom offered you a kind of lifetime warranty on the day of your birth. You can honor that commitment with a similar gesture: the counter accessory to end all counter accessories. A KitchenAid stand mixer is sturdy as a tank and appropriate whether your mom is more keen to make a routine rustic pizza dough or a delicate, special occasion soufflé.

$400 at Amazon$400 at Best Buy

More gift recommendations for Mom