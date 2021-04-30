10 Mother's Day gift baskets for a virtual breakfast in bed

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2021

It doesn't get much more classic than a Mother's Day breakfast in bed. As a kid, you probably burned the waffles, spilled the coffee and undercooked the bacon but, undoubtedly, mom still has only fond memories of your rag-tag attempt at restaurateurism. If you've become a little long in the tooth for climbing under the covers with Mom, you can still recreate the experience of breakfast in bed with these excellent and edible Mother's Day gift baskets inspired by breakfast and brunch.

Should you want to really gild the lily, send mom some flowers too. Then she can set the table (or the table tray) with a full spread that shows you're thinking of her. Whichever way you go, be sure to FaceTime her on the big day or give a good old-fashioned phone call to connect and her heart will feel as full as her stomach after enjoying one of these delicious brunch-inspired gift baskets (none of which include burnt waffles).

It goes without saying that you'll want your Mother's Day brunch basket to arrive before Mother's Day -- May 9 -- so be sure to check with each individual seller before placing an order.

Goldbelly Frog Hollow Farm in California is known for some of the very finest fruit around -- from citrus to perfect peaches -- and it's all organic. This gift basket includes 3 pounds of fresh fruit (whatever's currently best and in season); three fluffy cream scones; three nectarine scuffins (a sweet cross between scones and muffins); 4 ounces of Frog Hollow Blend organic coffee; 12 ounces of granola, for layering with sliced fruit and yogurt or snacking on later; and your choice of a jar of organic plum-blueberry conserve or raw, unfiltered honey.

Goldbelly If your mom is all about the east coast, an iconic New York brunch in a box is clearly a perfect option. This curated collection from legendary appetizing institution Russ & Daughters comes with some of the city's best hand-rolled bagels, plus plenty of cream cheese and fabulous Nova lox to pile on top. Rounding it out: a chocolate babka, some Private Blend coffee and a Russ & Daughters ceramic tumbler to keep it warm.

Wolferman's Another carb-tastic option, this is for the mom who's obsessed with English muffins. These extra-thick and fluffy specimens come in a range of flavors from sweet (like cherry blossom, wild Maine blueberry and even chocolate) to savory (including cornmeal, cheddar cheese and classic sourdough). This gift box option lets you choose six flavors for your mom, and she'll get four of each one in the set -- plus tongs for fishing them out of the toaster.

Omaha Steaks If your mom is all about meat, this ready-to-heat meal is a triple threat -- or triple treat -- with pork breakfast sausage, smoked ham and uncured bacon mixed with roasted red potatoes, peppers and onions in a seasoned gravy. Fifteen minutes in a hot skillet is all it needs (and maybe a couple eggs cracked on top). Since brunch is so often about the balance of sweet and savory, consider adding on these individually sized pineapple upside down cakes or caramel apple tartlets to complete the special meal.

Harry & David Now is the perfect time for an indoor picnic, and this spread is well suited to a grazeable brunch (or blunch, for later risers). It includes a triple cheese and caramelized onion quiche, sliced Canadian bacon, Wolferman's 1910 super-thick English muffins, a lemon poppyseed cake and marionberry preserves. You can -- and should -- add a hat box and wine to the basket for just $20.

Mouth This brunch box curated by Mouth boasts some of the best small-batch, artisanal edibles (and drinkables) from American producers. There's whole grain pancake and waffle mix from Catskill Provisions, maple-pecan-coconut granola from Hudson Henry Baking Co., strawberry and rose jam from Sqirl, Sumatra Aceh dark roast coffee from Brooklyn Roasting Company and Bloody Mary mix from Gordy's Pickle Jar. Oh, and to garnish the eye-opening cocktail, pickled string beans from Epic Pickles.

1-800-Flowers If your mom has Lady Grantham fantasies but you don't have a Downton Abbey budget, this delicate basket with everything she needs for afternoon tea is a sweet compromise. Along with chamomile tea and shortbread cookies, the lovely floral box includes sugar sticks for stirring, a cinnamon French twist pastry and a charming blue and white teacup and teapot sized for one. Even if she's not an Anglophile, she'll appreciate the opportunity for a cozy tea break.

Sur La Table If all your mom cares about at brunch are the flaky pastries, give her what she wants -- this mixed assortment of plain and chocolate-filled French croissants will transport her straight to Paris with each buttery, crisp bite. (Though if you'd like to treat her to even more of the pastry case, the Le Marais Pastry Board from Williams Sonoma is another worthy option.) The croissants arrive frozen, so she can defrost only as many as she wants to eat at one time, which may well be all of them.

Stonewall Kitchen For your Maine mom, or anyone who likes a good boozy brunch, this basket includes three sparkling jams (mimosa, bellini and raspberry peach champagne, all made with actual wine); raspberry syrup (equally good on pancakes or in Prosecco); and spicy peppadew Sriracha Bloody Mary mix -- plus baking mixes for farmhouse-style pancakes, waffles and blueberry scones. If mom would prefer the baked goods sans booze, she might like this Blueberry Pancake Puff Kit with an aebleskiver pan, or this Berry Batter Bowl Gift with edible goodies inside an adorable bowl she can use for future baking endeavors.