Best Mother's Day Gifts for Grandma

Gift Guide

There's no one quite like Grandma. You can always count on her for warm hugs, an endless supply of tasty snacks and of course unconditional love. That's why you need to show her just how much you appreciate her on Mother's Day. To help you out, we've put together a list of unique and thoughtful gifts that will celebrate Grandma -- and solidify your status as the favorite grandkid in her life.

We've rounded up gifts for every kind of Grandma. If your nana's into baking, give her a kit that will help her turn out the perfect sourdough loaf. Or maybe she could use some chill time with a silk pillowcase or a soothing shower fizzy. Is Grandma far away? Give her a lamp that lights up every time you're thinking of her. Whether you call her Nana, Grammy, Memaw or Abuela, these gifts are sure to make Grandma feel special on Mother's Day, which is exactly what she deserves.

Suck UK Nothing beats Grandma's home cooking. With this book, your nana can pass those recipes on to future generations. There's plenty of room to store favorite recipes and write down new ones, so you'll never lose Gram's treasured chicken parmesan or apple pie recipe.

Amazon It's impossible to go wrong with a gift that will help Grandma unwind and indulge in a little self-care. Treat your nana to an at-home spa day with these luxurious shower steamers. All she needs to do is place a fizzy in her shower, and soon she'll be enjoying the relaxing scents of lavender, eucalyptus, vanilla, watermelon, grapefruit or peppermint.

Click & Grow This Click & Grow indoor herb garden is a thoughtful gift for any grandmother who enjoys having fresh herbs on hand. Grandma can enjoy growing basil, parsley, cilantro, and even tomatoes year-round. She doesn't even technically need to have a green thumb, it's that easy. Just fill the base with water, put the pods in, watch your sprouts grow. All she needs to do is add a little water every now and then. Easy-peasy.

Amazon This best-selling lamp is a sweet gift for the grandma who lives far away. Keep one lamp and send the other to your loved one. When one person touches the lamp, the other lamp lights up to let them know you're thinking of them. While it doesn't take the place of seeing each other in person, it will give Gran warm fuzzies every time she sees the lamp glow.

Ladurée Any grandmother who loves sweets will appreciate what I consider to be the finest macarons in the world. I'm a macaron enthusiast, so I've had more than my share of these meringue-based cookies over the years, and I can confidently say these are the best macarons I've ever tried, hands-down. Light, chewy, with the most delectable flavors imaginable. And the elegant box alone is worth every penny.

Amazon It's a fact that all grandmas are proud of their grandkids. This classy plaque makes it easy for Grandma to hang up her favorite photos and artwork from loved ones. Send it to her along with some family pics, and she can happily show them off whenever guests stop by to visit.

Williams Sonoma Does your Grandma love to bake? If she hasn't yet ventured into the world of sourdough, this kit is sure to wow her. It includes everything you need for creating a delicious sourdough loaf, such as a stainless-steel lame, dough and bench scrapers and a bamboo proofing basket for attaining that perfect shape and crispy crust. She'll also get a recipe and instructions for growing a sourdough starter. Once she starts baking sourdough for her family and friends, she'll never look back.

Slip If there's one thing Grandma deserves for Mother's Day, it's a good night's sleep. This mulberry silk pillowcase from Slip is a game-changer when it comes to your sleep routine. And it's amazingly durable too. That's why it's our top pick for the best silk pillowcase out there. Some beauty pros swear that using a silk pillowcase works wonders for your skin and hair. But my favorite thing about the Slip is simply that I no longer wake up with "pillow face." (Yes, that's a thing.)

Papier Grandma loves hearing from her grandkids, but texting or FaceTime might not be her thing. If that sounds like your gran, you can't go wrong with this Spring Rustic notecard set from Papier. It's just $28 for a set of 10, and each one is personalized with her name. If Grams enjoys taking pen to paper, she's sure to appreciate the quality of these cards and the whimsical floral print.