Holiday Gifts Your In-Laws Will Love in 2023

Shopping for your in-laws can be intimidating. You might know your spouse inside out, but not everyone knows their in-laws' likes and dislikes as intimately. You want to get something they'll actually appreciate and use, but you don't want it to be so generic it seems like you haven't been paying attention all year. But don't worry -- you don't have to crack under the pressure of picking out their gift. We've rounded up a thorough list of our favorite, vetted options at every price, whether you're spending $20 or over $100. One of these presents is sure to fit the bill, and most importantly, show you care.

When narrowing down the options, you can choose your preferred gift theme. Sentimentality never hurts, which is why we recommend a digital photo frame you can preload with images. Play to your in-laws' hobbies and opt for a folding gardening seat or a high-quality puzzle. A spice kit is great for the home chef, and a weighted blanket will delight the homebody. Going straight for the little luxuries is also a solid plan, which is why we've included a delicious wine as well as a back massager.

Check out our picks below and score a great present to impress your in-laws this year.

YnM Velvet Knitted Weighted Blanket A weighted blanket is perfect for the homebody If your in-laws love staying in more than going out, then play into their couch potato tendencies with a chic weighted blanket. This knit version elevates the concept, adding texture and flair to their couch. The best part is you can customize it to fit their tastes and needs -- since it's handmade, you can choose between 31 different colors and four different weight options. $139 at Amazon

Tucker Murphy Pet Microfiber Dog Sofa A design-conscious dog bed for pet lovers If your in-laws treat their dog like one of their kids, then one of the best things you can gift them is a treat for Fido. Rather than getting yet another chew toy, upgrade their sleeping situation with a design-forward dog bed. Not only will it keep their treasured pet comfy, but it will also elevate their living room. $166 at Wayfair

Aura Aura Carver digital photo frame Send photos from anywhere A digital frame is a wonderful gift, especially for grandparents who love seeing photos. Aura's Carver frame boasts a 10.1-inch HD 1,280x800 display resolution, it's Wi-Fi connected, and it's easy to set up photo sharing with the Aura app. You can even preload Aura's frames with photos before you gift. If all that doesn't sell you, Aura frames made Oprah's "Favorite Things" list -- twice. $149 at Amazon

Blue Bottle Coffee Blue Bottle coffee subscription Coffee lovers will rejoice at fresh-blend deliveries A coffee subscription is the gift that keeps on giving, a perfect choice for coffee lovers. Six ounces of delicious, organic coffee is delivered from Blue Bottle every other week with a gift subscription. (It starts at $13 per bag per week.) Recipients will get a changing selection of whole-bean classic blends. $13 at Blue Bottle Coffee

Etude Etude Winery 2018 Estate Heirloom Pinot Noir An elegant red wine for special holiday nights If your in-laws are into wine, you can't go wrong with a great bottle. This 2018 Pinot Noir is not overpowering, so it pairs well with a range of holiday dishes from bruschetta to roast beef. Notes of black cherry, spices and red raspberry will impress any oenophile. Hopefully it'll be shared with family immediately, but if not, your in-laws can store this bottle to age for up to 10 years. $100 at Etude Wines

Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager Relax after the festivities with a soothing massage This convenient, affordable Shiatsu massager has over 45,000 excellent reviews on Amazon. That's probably because of the three-dimensional, deep-kneading massage nodes that ease muscles so effectively. The heat function can be turned on or off, and it shuts off automatically after 20 minutes to avoid overheating. A sleeve is included, as well as straps to attach to a chair and a car adapter. While its usual list price is $84, it's currently half off for $42. $55 at Amazon

Target Family Feud Gamestar+ Edition For family game night fun Get the family together this holiday season, fire up an internet connection, and get ready to laugh. Steve Harvey hosts this version of the classic game show, prepped with over 300 survey questions streaming right from your TV. It includes whiteboards and pens for two teams to face off. A great gift for competitive in-laws. $20 at Target