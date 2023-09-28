Holiday Gifts Your In-Laws Will Love in 2023
Impress the family with a thoughtful present.
Shopping for your in-laws can be intimidating. You might know your spouse inside out, but not everyone knows their in-laws' likes and dislikes as intimately. You want to get something they'll actually appreciate and use, but you don't want it to be so generic it seems like you haven't been paying attention all year. But don't worry -- you don't have to crack under the pressure of picking out their gift. We've rounded up a thorough list of our favorite, vetted options at every price, whether you're spending $20 or over $100. One of these presents is sure to fit the bill, and most importantly, show you care.
When narrowing down the options, you can choose your preferred gift theme. Sentimentality never hurts, which is why we recommend a digital photo frame you can preload with images. Play to your in-laws' hobbies and opt for a folding gardening seat or a high-quality puzzle. A spice kit is great for the home chef, and a weighted blanket will delight the homebody. Going straight for the little luxuries is also a solid plan, which is why we've included a delicious wine as well as a back massager.
Check out our picks below and score a great present to impress your in-laws this year.
If your in-laws love staying in more than going out, then play into their couch potato tendencies with a chic weighted blanket. This knit version elevates the concept, adding texture and flair to their couch. The best part is you can customize it to fit their tastes and needs -- since it's handmade, you can choose between 31 different colors and four different weight options.
Candles add a festive touch to a home, and these seasonal scents smell amazing -- complex without being cloyingly sweet. This bundle includes three fan favorites: Spiced Pumpkin, Spruce and Persimmon Cider. Shipping is free on all orders over $50.
If your in-laws treat their dog like one of their kids, then one of the best things you can gift them is a treat for Fido. Rather than getting yet another chew toy, upgrade their sleeping situation with a design-forward dog bed. Not only will it keep their treasured pet comfy, but it will also elevate their living room.
A digital frame is a wonderful gift, especially for grandparents who love seeing photos. Aura's Carver frame boasts a 10.1-inch HD 1,280x800 display resolution, it's Wi-Fi connected, and it's easy to set up photo sharing with the Aura app. You can even preload Aura's frames with photos before you gift. If all that doesn't sell you, Aura frames made Oprah's "Favorite Things" list -- twice.
A coffee subscription is the gift that keeps on giving, a perfect choice for coffee lovers. Six ounces of delicious, organic coffee is delivered from Blue Bottle every other week with a gift subscription. (It starts at $13 per bag per week.) Recipients will get a changing selection of whole-bean classic blends.
If your in-law loves puzzling, they'll probably be into this pick from Ravensburger. The 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle features an anti-glare surface and Softclick technology to fit perfectly. When assembled, the Amsterdam scene is 27x20 inches. Bonus: A puzzle doubles as a holiday family activity.
Ugg makes a great shearling-lined slipper that's perfect for puttering around the house in winter. And thanks to a lightweight, ultra-durable sole, you can even take these bad boys outdoors. The Tasman slippers are made from soft suede and feature Ugg's propriety Treadlite technology which increases cushioning and traction. Is there anything these house shoes can't do?
In-laws who get creative in the kitchen will covet this set of Middle Eastern flavors. Shawarma, Za'atar, Aleppo Pepper and Sumac spices come in 1.75-ounce reusable wide-mouth jars packaged in a gift-worthy box. The best part is that 100% of the net proceeds go to nonprofit Miry's List, which helps refugee families resettle in the United States.
If your in-laws are into wine, you can't go wrong with a great bottle. This 2018 Pinot Noir is not overpowering, so it pairs well with a range of holiday dishes from bruschetta to roast beef. Notes of black cherry, spices and red raspberry will impress any oenophile. Hopefully it'll be shared with family immediately, but if not, your in-laws can store this bottle to age for up to 10 years.
Commemorate the holidays with a handcrafted glass ornament to add to your in-laws' tree. Old World Christmas uses techniques dating back to the 1800s to make its treasured ornaments. This one features a jolly Santa in a colorful 2023 hat, but there are hundreds of festive ornaments to choose from.
This convenient, affordable Shiatsu massager has over 45,000 excellent reviews on Amazon. That's probably because of the three-dimensional, deep-kneading massage nodes that ease muscles so effectively. The heat function can be turned on or off, and it shuts off automatically after 20 minutes to avoid overheating. A sleeve is included, as well as straps to attach to a chair and a car adapter. While its usual list price is $84, it's currently half off for $42.
Get the family together this holiday season, fire up an internet connection, and get ready to laugh. Steve Harvey hosts this version of the classic game show, prepped with over 300 survey questions streaming right from your TV. It includes whiteboards and pens for two teams to face off. A great gift for competitive in-laws.
Let your in-laws get a little more comfy as they tend to their plants with a gardening tool seat. This handy seat folds right up and has a detachable tool bag built right in for clippers, rakes, trowels and more. The lightweight steel frame and water-resistant nylon can support up to 250 pounds.
If your in-laws appreciate a nice panini, this Cuisinart appliance is for them. Pancakes, grilled meats and so much more will come out of the Griddler's nonstick cooking plates. Open it up to use as a grill or griddle, or fold it over to press or use as a contact grill.
Some in-laws love hosting or entertaining, whether that's on their deck or at a beach house. If yours fall into this category, elevate their outdoor hosting game with the help of the Yeti Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler, CNET's pick for the best midsize cooler. It'll be the perfect thing to store drinks in on their patio, or to pack up for the beach or cabin. Family trips will become infinitely better with this in the trunk.