Holiday Gifts Your In-Laws Will Love in 2023

Impress the family with a thoughtful present.

Lindsey Hunter Lopez
Marlen Cimaglia
Marlen has been a writer and editor for the past 10 years, covering beauty, fashion and commerce. When she's not writing, she's traveling abroad and exploring new cities.
Shopping for your in-laws can be intimidating. You might know your spouse inside out, but not everyone knows their in-laws' likes and dislikes as intimately. You want to get something they'll actually appreciate and use, but you don't want it to be so generic it seems like you haven't been paying attention all year. But don't worry -- you don't have to crack under the pressure of picking out their gift. We've rounded up a thorough list of our favorite, vetted options at every price, whether you're spending $20 or over $100. One of these presents is sure to fit the bill, and most importantly, show you care.

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

When narrowing down the options, you can choose your preferred gift theme. Sentimentality never hurts, which is why we recommend a digital photo frame you can preload with images. Play to your in-laws' hobbies and opt for a folding gardening seat or a high-quality puzzle. A spice kit is great for the home chef, and a weighted blanket will delight the homebody. Going straight for the little luxuries is also a solid plan, which is why we've included a delicious wine as well as a back massager. 

Check out our picks below and score a great present to impress your in-laws this year.

ms-paint-microsoft-paint-online-2.png
YnM

Velvet Knitted Weighted Blanket

A weighted blanket is perfect for the homebody

If your in-laws love staying in more than going out, then play into their couch potato tendencies with a chic weighted blanket. This knit version elevates the concept, adding texture and flair to their couch. The best part is you can customize it to fit their tastes and needs -- since it's handmade, you can choose between 31 different colors and four different weight options.

$139 at Amazon
pf-candle-co.png
P.F. Candle Co.

P. F. Candle Co. Seasonal Classics Bundle

A trio of seasonal scents

Candles add a festive touch to a home, and these seasonal scents smell amazing -- complex without being cloyingly sweet. This bundle includes three fan favorites: Spiced Pumpkin, Spruce and Persimmon Cider. Shipping is free on all orders over $50.

$61 at P. F. Candle Co.
design dog bed
Tucker Murphy Pet

Microfiber Dog Sofa

A design-conscious dog bed for pet lovers

If your in-laws treat their dog like one of their kids, then one of the best things you can gift them is a treat for Fido. Rather than getting yet another chew toy, upgrade their sleeping situation with a design-forward dog bed. Not only will it keep their treasured pet comfy, but it will also elevate their living room.

$166 at Wayfair
aura frame
Aura

Aura Carver digital photo frame

Send photos from anywhere

A digital frame is a wonderful gift, especially for grandparents who love seeing photos. Aura's Carver frame boasts a 10.1-inch HD 1,280x800 display resolution, it's Wi-Fi connected, and it's easy to set up photo sharing with the Aura app. You can even preload Aura's frames with photos before you gift. If all that doesn't sell you, Aura frames made Oprah's "Favorite Things" list -- twice.

$149 at Amazon
Blue Bottle Coffee

Blue Bottle coffee subscription

Coffee lovers will rejoice at fresh-blend deliveries

A coffee subscription is the gift that keeps on giving, a perfect choice for coffee lovers. Six ounces of delicious, organic coffee is delivered from Blue Bottle every other week with a gift subscription. (It starts at $13 per bag per week.) Recipients will get a changing selection of whole-bean classic blends. 

$13 at Blue Bottle Coffee
Amazon

Ravensburger Bicycles in Amsterdam puzzle

Give the crème de la crème of puzzles

If your in-law loves puzzling, they'll probably be into this pick from Ravensburger. The 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle features an anti-glare surface and Softclick technology to fit perfectly.  When assembled, the Amsterdam scene is 27x20 inches. Bonus: A puzzle doubles as a holiday family activity.

$25 at Amazon
ugg slippers
Ugg

Ugg Tasman Slippers

A sturdy, stylish house shoe makes a cozy gift

Ugg makes a great shearling-lined slipper that's perfect for puttering around the house in winter. And thanks to a lightweight, ultra-durable sole, you can even take these bad boys outdoors. The Tasman slippers are made from soft suede and feature Ugg's propriety Treadlite technology which increases cushioning and traction. Is there anything these house shoes can't do?

$110 at Zappos$110 at Ugg
Little Spread

Miry's List Spice Kit

Gift delicious spices for a good cause

In-laws who get creative in the kitchen will covet this set of Middle Eastern flavors. Shawarma, Za'atar, Aleppo Pepper and Sumac spices come in 1.75-ounce reusable wide-mouth jars packaged in a gift-worthy box. The best part is that 100% of the net proceeds go to nonprofit Miry's List, which helps refugee families resettle in the United States.

$40 at Little Spread
Etude

Etude Winery 2018 Estate Heirloom Pinot Noir

An elegant red wine for special holiday nights

If your in-laws are into wine, you can't go wrong with a great bottle. This 2018 Pinot Noir is not overpowering, so it pairs well with a range of holiday dishes from bruschetta to roast beef. Notes of black cherry, spices and red raspberry will impress any oenophile. Hopefully it'll be shared with family immediately, but if not, your in-laws can store this bottle to age for up to 10 years.

$100 at Etude Wines
santa ornament
Old World Christmas

2023 Happy Santa glass ornament

A festive keepsake from Old World Christmas

Commemorate the holidays with a handcrafted glass ornament to add to your in-laws' tree. Old World Christmas uses techniques dating back to the 1800s to make its treasured ornaments. This one features a jolly Santa in a colorful 2023 hat, but there are hundreds of festive ornaments to choose from.

$20 at Walmart$20 at Amazon
Zyllion

Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

Relax after the festivities with a soothing massage

This convenient, affordable Shiatsu massager has over 45,000 excellent reviews on Amazon. That's probably because of the three-dimensional, deep-kneading massage nodes that ease muscles so effectively. The heat function can be turned on or off, and it shuts off automatically after 20 minutes to avoid overheating. A sleeve is included, as well as straps to attach to a chair and a car adapter. While its usual list price is $84, it's currently half off for $42.

$55 at Amazon
family feud game
Target

Family Feud Gamestar+ Edition

For family game night fun

Get the family together this holiday season, fire up an internet connection, and get ready to laugh. Steve Harvey hosts this version of the classic game show, prepped with over 300 survey questions streaming right from your TV. It includes whiteboards and pens for two teams to face off. A great gift for competitive in-laws.

$20 at Target
Uncommon Goods

Gardener's Tool Seat

The best seat outside the house

Let your in-laws get a little more comfy as they tend to their plants with a gardening tool seat. This handy seat folds right up and has a detachable tool bag built right in for clippers, rakes, trowels and more. The lightweight steel frame and water-resistant nylon can support up to 250 pounds. 

$48 at Uncommon Goods
griddler
Williams Sonoma

Cuisinart Griddler

Make tasty meals right on the countertop

If your in-laws appreciate a nice panini, this Cuisinart appliance is for them. Pancakes, grilled meats and so much more will come out of the Griddler's nonstick cooking plates. Open it up to use as a grill or griddle, or fold it over to press or use as a contact grill.

$100 at Williams Sonoma$90 at Amazon
YETI cooler
Steve Conaway/CNET

Yeti Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler

A luxury cooler for entertaining

Some in-laws love hosting or entertaining, whether that's on their deck or at a beach house. If yours fall into this category, elevate their outdoor hosting game with the help of the Yeti Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler, CNET's pick for the best midsize cooler. It'll be the perfect thing to store drinks in on their patio, or to pack up for the beach or cabin. Family trips will become infinitely better with this in the trunk.

$450 at Amazon