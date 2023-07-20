Apple Might Cut Off Support for Your iPhone This Fall. Find Out Here

In just a few months, iOS 17 will be available to download on your iPhone, bringing some exciting new features. Apple's adding a new Standby mode, a Journal app and a major update to Messages. But not all iPhone users are getting access to iOS 17 -- there will be a cutoff for some older iPhone models, including the iPhone X from 2017.

If you aren't sure which iPhone you've got, a quick check in your settings can show you. Open your Settings app and tap General > About. Next to Model Name, you'll see which iPhone you have.

We'll tell you how to find out whether your iPhone will be compatible with iOS 17. If you'd like to try out iOS 17, the public beta is now available. Also, check out our list of best iPhones to discover if there's a newer model that might work for you.

iPhones that are compatible with iOS 17

If you've got one of these iPhones, you'll have access to iOS 17 when it's available this year, Apple said.

What if your iPhone isn't on the compatibility list?

If your iPhone isn't listed above, it won't support iOS 17 and you won't get a notification to download the newest software. For instance, if you have an iPhone X or older, the latest software you'll ever be able to use on that phone is iOS 16.

