You Can Now Buy a 'Peach Fuzz' Motorola Razr Plus for $700

Motorola dropped its Razr Plus flip phone earlier this year, which boasts one of the largest cover screens on any flip phone. Now the company behind the nostalgic lineup has introduced a new color variant for its Razr Plus model, named "Peach Fuzz." The special-edition color was introduced as part of the company's partnership with color institute Pantone, which named it Color of the Year for 2024.

Motorola describes Peach Fuzz as a "velvety, gentle peach hue that embodies feelings of togetherness, community, and collaboration." Make of it what you will, but it marks the fourth color choice for Razr Plus, joining existing options black, blue, and magenta.

Read more: Best Flip Phones of 2023

You can already snag a Motorola Razr Plus in the new Peach Fuzz hue on the company's website. It's available for a limited time at $699, which is a $300 discount, the company says.

The Razr Plus is a significant product for Motorola, which raised the bar for flip phones in 2023. Its most salient feature is a 3.6-inch cover display that can run most apps, proving the cover screen could be a useful part of screen real estate compared to years past, when its main function was for glancing at notifications.

Motorola/CNET

Although the peach hue is new, the phone comes with the same specs. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 3,800-mAH battery with wireless charging, an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance, and most notably that large 3.6-inch cover screen that is capable of running most of your apps. If you need more specs, take a look at our specs comparison where we match the Razr Plus against various competing flip phones, as well as our in-depth Razr Plus review.