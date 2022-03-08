Which Color iPhone 13 Should You Buy? Check Out the Latest Options

It's a great time to get a new phone, deals are coming out of the woodwork, and now is one of the best times of the year to shake things up a little. If you have your heart set on an iPhone 13, deal or no deal, you're in good company. It's a great phone with a ton of exciting features, but now that you've found the phone you want it's time for the real choice -- which color iPhone 13 should you buy?

This year's iPhone lineup comes in a rainbow of colors, some old and some new, and colors vary depending on which model you buy. There are six different color options for the iPhone 13 (including millennial pink) this year and five options if you go with the iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max. Whichever color you choose will probably be with you for at least the next two years. If you're not sure which is best for you, I've got a quick explainer of each to help.

Apple Apple added a new color to the iPhone 13 lineup in March 2022, and it's a lovely shade of green. This green is unlike any other color in the iPhone 13 lineup, as it's not designed to be bright or loud but it's unique and bold enough to stand out, even if there's a case on the phone. It's a fun color for fun people, and you're far less likely to run into someone with a green version of this phone than you are the Midnight Black. This version of the iPhone will be available to preorder on Friday, and will ship the following week.

Apple You have almost assuredly owned a black or dark gray phone before. It's a classic color for a reason, it looks great with just about any accessory and if you use it without a case it's less likely you'll see scratches on black glass. The same can not be said of the metal band around the outside of the phone, which in the past has revealed silver underneath if scratched deeply enough.



Put simply, this is the color you get if you don't care what color your phone is or if your phone is going to live in a case the entire time you own it anyway.

Apple White has been the default alternative option for the iPhone since nearly the beginning, and with good reason. It looks great, and unlike the other color options it's a lot harder to see scratches on the glass and the metal band around the outer edge of the body. The starlight version of the iPhone also lends itself well to decals and texture patterns, having a brightly colored surface with a bright white base looks amazing, while offering a little extra protection in should you decide you don't need a case.

Apple In the past Apple has released the Product Red version of the iPhone separately from the primary colors, but this year it's one of the top options. This sharp color stands out in every possible way no matter what lighting you are in, making it a lot harder to accidentally lose in the couch cushions. Every Apple product with the Product Red label sold means a donation to HIV/AIDS treatment programs (though Apple has never said how much).

Apple Apple fans have been asking for a pink option for a very long time. Not a metallic rose gold, but a proper pink. And it's here, you can now own a pink iPhone. It's also a subtle color, not nearly as loud as the Product Red or blue options, so if you'd rather your phone have a little personality without attracting too much attention in public this is the phone for you. Additionally, because it's such a light shade, it's likely scratches on the body will be a lot less visible than other models.

Apple Apple didn't give this color an over-the-top name like starlight or midnight, because it's unnecessary. You know exactly what color this is when you see it. This phone is blue, in fact it's the most blue phone you can buy today and that includes the more washed-out looking sierra blue offered by the iPhone 13 Pro this year. It's a phone that stands out everywhere, and all but demands you use a clear case if you're going to use one at all.

Apple All of the iPhone 13 Pro colors are just slightly less intense than the iPhone 13 counterparts, and this Alpine Green is no exception. It's a lovely new color, offered new in March in addition to the other colors, but like its other Pro variants, the best way to show it off is with a clear case. This green is bold and fun and will be very obviously different from most of your other iPhone 13 Pro-wielding friends, but be ready for that color to be slightly less intense in person. Apple has this new iPhone 13 Pro available for preorder on Friday, with shipping starting next week.

Apple The matte black of the graphite iPhone 13 Pro is choice you get when you aren't interested in showing off your phone. Whether you know your iPhone is going to live in its case for the entire time you own it or you're just not all that interested in expressing yourself through color, this is your default option. It's a solid option, in fact it's the original color, and the fact that it's not exciting or new should not deter you.

Apple Every year Apple has a new color option for the iPhone, and this year the new color is Sierra blue. It's a much lighter and brighter shade of blue than the Pacific blue of last year, which in some lighting would be so similar to graphite you could barely tell them apart. This iPhone 13 Pro is undeniably blue, and it will draw attention anywhere. This is the perfect iPhone for someone who wants to use their phone with a clear case or no case at all and let everyone know they have the latest gadget.

Apple It's not as catchy a name as starlight, but the silver iPhone 13 Pro is a classic color with a lot of style to it. Not only is it a nice light color that will look nice underneath a textured decal, but if you manage to scratch the silver version of the phone it will be a lot more difficult to notice the damage thanks to this being so much closer to the natural color of the metal and the lighter glass being more reflective. This is a great iPhone for someone who can't stand owning matte black everything and would appreciate a lighter touch.