Which color iPhone 13 should I buy?

Apple

Apple Event

The iPhone 13 is coming, and there are a lot of small decisions to make before you click the buy button. You probably know what carrier you want the phone on, and you probably have a good idea of what MagSafe accessories you want to go with your new phone. In fact, you probably already know how much storage you want, based on how full your existing phone is.

But what about the colors? There are five different options this year, and whichever one you choose will be with you for the next two years. If you're not sure which is best for you, I've got a quick explainer of each to help.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple reveals iPhone 13

Apple You have almost assuredly owned a black or dark gray phone before. It's a classic color for a reason, it looks great with just about any accessory and if you use it without a case it's less likely you'll see scratches on black glass. The same can not be said of the metal band around the outside of the phone, which in the past has revealed silver underneath if scratched deeply enough.



Put simply, this is the color you get if you don't care what color your phone is or if your phone is going to live in a case the entire time you own it anyway.

Apple White has been the default alternative option for the iPhone since nearly the beginning, and with good reason. It looks great, and unlike the other color options it's a lot harder to see scratches on the glass and the metal band around the outer edge of the body. The starlight version of the iPhone also lends itself well to decals and texture patterns, having a brightly colored surface with a bright white base looks amazing, while offering a little extra protection in should you decide you don't need a case.

Apple In the past Apple has released the Product Red version of the iPhone separately from the primary colors, but this year it's one of the top options. This sharp color stands out in every possible way no matter what lighting you are in, making it a lot harder to accidentally lose in the couch cushions. Every Apple product with the Product Red label sold means a donation to HIV/AIDS treatment programs (though Apple has never said how much).

Apple Apple fans have been asking for a pink option for a very long time. Not a metallic rose gold, but a proper pink. And it's here, you can now own a pink iPhone. It's also a subtle color, not nearly as loud as the Product Red or blue options, so if you'd rather your phone have a little personality without attracting too much attention in public this is the phone for you. Additionally, because it's such a light shade, it's likely scratches on the body will be a lot less visible than other models.