Watch Samsung Unpacked live Galaxy Z Fold 3 Galaxy Z Flip 3 $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passes Senate Marvel's What If…? review 4th stimulus payment update
Featured Mobile Computing Home Entertainment Services & Software

Where's the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's selfie camera? Hidden under the screen

Under-screen cameras are increasingly common on new phones, but we're still asking: are they any good?

screen-shot-2021-08-11-at-10-34-56-am-2.png

The Z Fold 3's selfie camera doesn't require a notch.

 Sarah Tew/Screenshot
This story is part of Samsung Event, our full coverage of Samsung Unpacked.

Samsung made a slew of an announcements on Wednesday as it lifted the lid on its newest smartwatch and mobile phones, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 . Just as with almost all tech events over the past year, Samsung Unpacked was held as a virtual event, where the company chose to showcase a bunch of new products with some interesting features. 

See also

High on the list of features that caught our eye was the under-screen selfie camera on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Z Fold 3 is the more expensive of the two folding phones Samsung unveiled during Unpacked, which explains why it's the phone Samsung has chosen to kit out with the below-deck camera -- something we're increasingly starting to see on phones from Chinese brands including ZTE and Xioami.