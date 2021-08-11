Where's the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's selfie camera? Hidden under the screen

Sarah Tew/Screenshot

Samsung Event

Samsung made a slew of an announcements on Wednesday as it lifted the lid on its newest smartwatch and mobile phones, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 . Just as with almost all tech events over the past year, Samsung Unpacked was held as a virtual event, where the company chose to showcase a bunch of new products with some interesting features.

High on the list of features that caught our eye was the under-screen selfie camera on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Z Fold 3 is the more expensive of the two folding phones Samsung unveiled during Unpacked, which explains why it's the phone Samsung has chosen to kit out with the below-deck camera -- something we're increasingly starting to see on phones from Chinese brands including ZTE and Xioami.