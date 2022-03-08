Galaxy S22 Deals: $100 Gift Card at Amazon, Up to $850 Off at Samsung and More

Deal Savings Price











Show more (3 items)

Unveiled on Feb. 9 at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung's latest phones are the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra -- successors to the Galaxy S21 series, as well as the Galaxy Note series, which was discontinued late last year. The phones are officially available to buy as of Feb. 25, but availability is a bit sparse right now so you may have to wait a few weeks before you can get your hands on one.

The Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra all feature several major camera improvements, including larger pixel sensors and Adaptive Pixel technology for improved nighttime photography and videos. There's an improved Portrait Mode, as well as a new Auto Framing feature that can detect and track up to 10 people in order to capture everyone in a photo clearly.

However, it's the Galaxy S22 Ultra that made the biggest splash. Samsung's top-of-the-line phone introduces the S Pen to the S series for the first time, paying homage to the now-canceled Note.

Richard Peterson/CNET

The S22 Ultra also features significant camera upgrades, including Samsung's largest pixel sensor ever, as well a number of raw photo tools for more comprehensive editing, and an advanced Super Clear Glass lens for smoother and crisper nighttime videos without flares.

We'll take a closer look at all the details for each of the three flagship Galaxy S22 models and show you the best Galaxy S22 deals across the internet and in stores.

What colors does the Galaxy S22 come in?

Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus are available in phantom black, phantom white, green and pink gold. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a slightly different lineup: phantom black, phantom white, green and burgundy.

How much does the Galaxy S22 cost?



The three models of the Galaxy S22 are available in various storage configurations. Base pricing for each model starts at:

Samsung Galaxy S22: $800

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: $1,000

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $1,200

Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options with 8GB of RAM, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra will also add in options for 512GB and 1TB with up to 12GB of RAM.

Be sure to check out all the Galaxy S22 deals below.

Best Galaxy S22 deals

At this point, the preorder specials are over, but there are still some pretty stellar deals out there if you look in the right places. We've rounded up the best Galaxy S22 deals from carriers and retailers that we've found.

We will continue to update this page as new offers become available, so keep checking back if your carrier or preferred retailer is not listed below.

If you don't want to jump through any hoops with a carrier and would prefer to just own your phone outright, Amazon has you covered. The online retail giant has unlocked versions of all three phones available for purchase right now, and is one of the few offering outright discounts with no trade-in strings attached. Currently, you can save $100 on all colors of the 128GB S22, and on the phantom black color variant of the 128GB S22 Plus by activating the instant coupon located on the product page. There's a good chance this offer will move around a bit as availability of certain models comes and goes, so look at a few different configurations before you buy. Plus, when you buy the S22, S22 Plus or S22 Ultra, you'll also receive a $100 Amazon gift card to use on future purchases when you enter code 86BONBGJ6AUU at checkout now through March 13. Amazon has slightly better shipping times on some configurations than Samsung does, so if you aren't looking to trade anything in and just want to purchase your phone outright, it's a great option. While the S22 Plus is readily available, most models of the standard S22 and all models of the S22 Ultra will not ship for another month or two.

Samsung's site is the obvious place to buy the newest Galaxy S22 phones, because it offers all the device configurations and has multiple payment options. Samsung offers carrier and unlocked models so you can choose between purchasing the phone outright, through carrier payments or financing it through Samsung, depending on your preference. Samsung is also known for offering perks, and we've collected those deals here for your consideration: Ordering a Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus or the Galaxy S22 Ultra from Samsung's site will score you Google Play credit in the amount of $100. You can also save up to $850 with an eligible trade-in, scoring you the Ultra, for instance, for the low price of only $350. Additionally, Samsung's site will offer you 1% back in rewards. If you're also looking to get a tablet from the newly announced Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, you'll be able to get up to the same $100 Google Play Promotional Balance, along with an instant Samsung credit of up to $100 and a trade-in credit on Galaxy Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra models of up to $200 when ordering from Samsung directly. It's worth noting that orders from Samsung appear to be backordered currently. Shipping times vary by which exact configuration you choose, but some of them are slipping into April already.

This time around, AT&T is getting far more aggressive with its trade-in offers on the Galaxy S22 devices. The carrier is matching Verizon's offer from last year and will begin accepting select phones in any condition as a trade-in. If you have any Galaxy Note, S or Z Series phone from any year, you can get $800 off the new Galaxy S22 devices, even if your trade-in is broken or doesn't turn on. With this promotion, you can get the base Galaxy S22 for free via qualifying installment plan credits. The credits take place over a 36-month period, and if you cancel service before the 36 months is over you'll have to pay the remaining balance. This means that you could technically pay as little as $0 for the Galaxy S22, under $6 per month for the Galaxy S22 Plus and about $11 per month for the S22 Ultra, but be aware that credits begin 90 days after purchase and require that you pay all taxes and associated fees on the retail price up front. All three Galaxy S22 models are available now and ship for free, but will not arrive until early April, according to AT&T's estimates.

Verizon has a bunch of promotions for the Galaxy S22 lineup for both new and existing customers. The deals allow you to trade in broken old phones toward the new ones, which is something that the carrier started doing last year. If you don't have a phone you're willing to part with, Verizon also has a deal that doesn't require any trade-in. If you're a current Verizon subscriber or someone looking to make the switch to Verizon, there are some great deals to take advantage of. If you're new, the carrier will give you up to $1,000 off any of the Galaxy S22 phones with a qualifying trade-in and activation on select 5G Unlimited Plans. Verizon is still accepting old and broken phones as part of this, and to sweeten the deal Verizon will give you up to $1,000 extra to help you pay off your old phone when you switch. Existing customers will be able to upgrade to the Galaxy S22 series and save up to $1,000 via 36 months of bill credits on select Unlimited Plans with a qualifying trade-in. If you don't have a device to trade in, you can take advantage of Verizon's BOGO offer. For this, you'll need to purchase a Galaxy S22 Plus and then you can get one on Verizon when you add a line or port one in. Verizon will also help pay the cost of the phone that's being ported over, up to $1,000. If you're looking to buy a new smartwatch, Verizon is also offering $120 off eligible Samsung Galaxy Watches with the purchase of a new Galaxy S22, S22 Plus or S22 Ultra phone. All three models are currently on backorder, with the S22 Ultra expected to ship by March 25, and the S22 and S22 Plus expected to ship by April 8. It's worth noting that Verizon is now using 36-month terms instead of 24-month terms, so you'll want to make sure that works for you before placing your order.

Best Buy now offers support for Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile upgrades and new lines both in-store and online. While there are currently no offers on unlocked S22 models, you can save hundreds with select trade-ins and qualified activation through your carrier. You can save up to $1,000 through Verizon, $800 through AT&T and $640 through T-Mobile. The S22 and S22 Plus are currently available, while the S22 Ultra is on backorder.

T-Mobile usually goes all out for new phone releases with some pretty sweet deals for new customers and current ones alike. This time around, T-Mobile has two different deals available: one for those with Magenta Max and one for those without. Customers who are on a Magenta Max plan will be able to get the Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S22 Plus for free when trading in an eligible device. If you're opting for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, T-Mobile will give you $1,000 off with the trade-in. For those not on a Magenta Max plan, T-Mobile is offering up to $500 off any of the new Galaxy S22 devices when you trade in an eligible device. Both of these options use bill credits across 24 months. And for new or existing customers looking to add at least two or more voice lines to a plan, when you buy any S22, S22 Plus or S22 Ultra new, you can get a second one for $800 off. All three S22 models are currently on backorder and expected to ship in late March to early April.

Boost Mobile is offering new and existing customers an excellent deal on the Galaxy S22 devices. For a limited time, the carrier is offering a nice discount that brings the base price of the 128GB Galaxy S22 down to only $600. Each model is being discounted, with between $200 to $400 off the purchase price. Since Boost Mobile is a prepaid carrier, you will need to buy the phone outright, but at this pricing it's well worth it. Select models of the S22 and S22 Plus are still in stock, while the S22 Ultra is currently sold out.

You don't need to go with one of the big carriers to score a sweet deal on the Galaxy S22 this year. Xfinity Mobile is offering new and existing customers up to $750 off the purchase of a new Galaxy S22 when trading in their current device. However, the terms of this deal are a bit more complex than others. The savings of up to $750 off the S22 lineup comes in pieces and is less direct than other discounts on this list, having three separate components. First, customers who trade in a device that's in working condition and sign up for a new line will receive a Visa prepaid card with a value of up to $200. Note that the card expires 180 days after it is issued and in order to qualify, your line must remain active for 15 days following the trade-in. In addition to that, customers who trade in a device that is accepted by Xfinity's partner, Assurant, will also receive up to $150 back. And finally, customers will receive up to $400 off the purchase of one of the Galaxy S22 models on an existing Xfinity Mobile line or with a new line activation and porting of phone number within 30 days of purchase. This will require a 24-month-long device payment contract and, if canceled or paid off early, the balance of credits associated with your device payment are forfeited. Be sure you understand all the terms of this deal prior to purchase. Select models of the S22 and S22 Plus are available now, while all models of the S22 Ultra are on backorder until April 1 at the earliest.