Where to buy Galaxy S22: Pre-order deals for Samsung's newest phones

The Galaxy S22 series is here, unveiled today at Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. The latest flagship devices for Samsung include the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra – successors to not only the Galaxy S21 series, but also the Samsung Galaxy Note 21, which was officially discontinued late last year.

Richard Peterson/CNET

The Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra all feature several major camera improvements, including larger pixel sensors and Adaptive Pixel technology for improved nighttime photography and videos. You can also expect an improved Portrait Mode, as well as a new Auto Framing feature which can detect and track up to 10 people in order to clearly capture everyone in a photo.

However, it's the Galaxy S22 Ultra that made the biggest splash, touted as Samsung's premium phone, which introduces the S-Pen to the S series for the first time ever, paying homage to the now-canceled Note series.

The S22 Ultra also features significant camera upgrades, including Samsung's largest pixel sensor ever, as well a number of RAW photo tools for more comprehensive editing, and an advanced Super Clear Glass lens to help take smoother and clearer nighttime videos without flares.

If you want to get your hands on the Galaxy S22, we'll take a closer look at all the details for each of the three flagship models – S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra, and look at all the best preorder deals across the internet and in-stores.

When will the Galaxy S22 be available?

Samsung announced the Galaxy S22 during an event on Feb. 9 and the phone will be officially available on Feb. 25. Preorders are open for the phone right away and many of the best pre-order specials end on Feb. 24, so you'll want to get your orders in as soon as possible so you don't miss out.

What colors does the Galaxy S22 come in?

Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Pink Gold. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, however, will come in different colors. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy.

How much does the Galaxy S22 cost?



Samsung is once again releasing three models of the Galaxy S22, each of which will be available in various storage configurations. Base pricing for each model starts at:

Samsung Galaxy S22: $800

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: $1,000

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $1,200

Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options with 8GB of RAM, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra will also add in options for 512GB and 1TB with up to 12GB of RAM.

Best Galaxy S22 deals

We've outlined all of the places you can order one of the new Galaxy S22's below, but if you want to know the absolute best options we've highlighted them here. Of course, these may not work for you based on your carrier of choice, so be sure to check the full list out as well so you don't miss any Galaxy S22 deals.

Samsung is a great place for a lot of people to buy the newest Galaxy S22 devices because it offers all the device configurations and has payment options that work for everyone. In addition to being able to get double the storage for free (a pre-order benefit you can get everywhere until Feb. 24), Samsung is also offering up to $200 towards select accessories and will likely have some large trade-in bonuses available again. As an added bonus, if you use the link below you can also save an extra $50 on your purchase, which is exclusive to Samsung's own site.

Verizon has a bunch of great promotions for the Galaxy S22 lineup for both new customers and existing ones alike. The deals allow you to trade in broken old phones towards the new ones, which is something that the carrier started doing last year, and there are deals for those who don't want to part with their current device. It's worth noting that Verizon is now using 36-month terms for things instead of 24-months, so you'll want to make sure that works for you before placing your order.

If you don't want to jump through any hoops with a carrier and would prefer to just own your phone outright, Amazon has you covered. The online retail giant has unlocked versions of all three phones available for pre-order right now, and it even seems as though it is offering the free storage upgrades that others are. Be sure to get your order in as soon as possible so that you can get yours delivered on launch day.





Where to preorder a Galaxy S22

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be available from a variety of retailers and carriers around the world. Before you run out and just make your purchase as you normally would, you'll want to understand all of the deals and discounts that are available and what preorder goodies you can get with your new phone. We've broken down all of the best places to buy the Galaxy S22 series and deals that are available from retailers and carriers.

Best Buy now offers support for Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile upgrades and new lines both in-store and online. Normally, Best Buy matches the same deal that each carrier offers, but sometimes the big-box retailer likes to make things a bit better by offering some extras on the top. This year, Best Buy is offering the double storage at no cost like everyone else, but in addition to that you'll score a $200 Best Buy gift card with your Galaxy S22 purchase.

This time around, AT&T is getting far more aggressive with its trade-in offers on the Galaxy S22 devices. The carrier is matching Verizon's offer from last year and will begin accepting select phones in any condition as a trade in. That's right, if you have any Galaxy Note, S or Z Series phone from any year you can get $800 off the new Galaxy S22 devices, even if your trade-in is broken or doesn't turn on. With this promotion, you can get the base Galaxy S22 for free via qualifying installment plan credits. The credits take place over a 24-month period, and those who cancel service before the 24 months is over will be responsible to pay the remaining balance. Customers who pre-order any of the Galaxy S22 devices before Feb. 24 will be able to double the storage of their device for free, meaning if you select the 128GB one, you'll be upgraded to a 256GB model at no additional cost.

T-Mobile usually goes all-out for new phone releases with some pretty sweet deals for new customers and current ones alike. This time around, T-Mobile has two different deals available: one for those with Magenta MAX and one for those without. Customers who are on a Magenta MAX plan will be able to get the Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S22 Plus for free when trading in an eligible device. If you're opting for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, T-Mobile will give you $1,000 off with the trade in. For those not on a Magenta MAX plan, T-Mobile is offering up to $500 off any of the new Galaxy S22 devices when you trade in an eligible device. Both of these options use bill credits across 24 months. In addition, T-Mobile is running a Buy One Get One deal for those who opt for the Galaxy S22, giving you a second one for free (or up to $800 off a Galaxy S22 Plus or Galaxy S22 Ultra or other eligible device). This is a great option for those who may not have a trade in available. Both of these deals are in addition to the memory upgrade deal that allows you to double your storage at no cost if you place a preorder before Feb. 24.

You don't need to go with one of the "big carriers" to score a sweet deal on the Galaxy S22 this year. Xfinity Mobile is offering new and existing customers up to $750 off the purchase of a new Galaxy S22 when trading in their current device. The terms of this deal are a bit more complex than some of the others. Customers who trade in a device, port in a new number, and sign up for a 24-month device payment plan will receive $400 off a new Samsung device. Customers who trade in a device that's in working condition and accepting by Xfinity's partner will receive a $200 Visa pre-paid card. Additionally, customers who trade in a device receive a trade in credit from Assurant that on average totals $150.

Buying your new Galaxy S22 from Samsung directly definitely has a few pros, but it's not always the best place for everyone to buy one. Samsung is known for offering aggressive preorder trade-in values for competitors devices, though pricing for that is not available just yet. Ordering from Samsung's site will score you a credit of up to $200 which can be used towards the purchase of a new Samsung Freestyle or Galaxy Watch4. You'll get a $100 credit with Galaxy S22 purchase, $150 with the Galaxy S22 Plus, and $200 for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. In addition to this, customers who pre-order before Feb. 24 will be able to double the storage inside their phone at no additional cost, meaning if you pre-order the 128GB option you'll get the 256GB one at no additional cost. If you're also looking to get the newly announced Galaxy Tab S8, you'll be able to get up to 25% off when ordering both from Samsung directly. Samsung offers the option for you to buy carrier and unlocked models so you can take advantage of buying the phone outright, carrier payments or financing it through Samsung depending on your preference.