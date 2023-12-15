Vivo X100 Pro: A New Android Flagship Makes Global Debut

On Thursday, the Vivo X100 Pro phone debuted globally after an earlier launch in China. The X100 Pro is part of Vivo's X Series and features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display complete with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

While Vivo might not be as globally recognized as some brands like Huawei, it's a significant player sharing lineage with Oppo and OnePlus under the umbrella of BBK Electronics.

The phone runs on Mediatek's cutting-edge Dimensity 9300 chipset, which is equipped with on-device generative AI capabilities. Mediatek promises it can run AI models with 7 billion parameters per second at 20 tokens per second, or generate an image using Stable Diffusion in less than one second.

Like Google's Pixel 8, the Vivo X100 Pro has several features that use all that AI-processing. It can summarize articles and interviews. You can have the X100 Pro produce plans for an activity and even create images from a word prompt. We look forward to getting our hands on the X100 Pro to test these features and more.

Vivo

Vivo says the X100 Pro doesn't compromise on photography. It features a trio of 50-megapixel cameras on its rear, including one with a wide lens, one with an ultra-wide lens, and another with a periscope-style telephoto lens that has a full-frame equivalent focal length of 100mm. It also supports recording 4K cinematic portrait video, which seems to be Vivo's answer to Apple's Cinematic Mode and Samsung's Portrait video mode. The camera system is Zeiss-branded and offers features such as a T* lens coating and Zeiss optics. On the front is a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats.

The X100 Pro is powered by a 5,400mAh battery and has 100W wired fast charging and also supports wireless charging. Despite a global launch with impressive features, it's worth noting that there are currently no plans for Vivo to release the X100 Pro in the US and that an official price hasn't been announced.

Key Specs

6.68-inch AMOLED, 2,800 x 1,260 pixels, up to 120Hz refresh rate

50-megapixel main camera

50-megapixel telephoto camera

50-megapixel ultrawide camera

5,400mAh battery

100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging

MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor

IP68 rating for water and dust resistance

AI-powered night mode