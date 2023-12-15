Vivo X100 Pro: A New Android Flagship Makes Global Debut
The new phone offers "flagship performance for uncompromising reliability."
On Thursday, the Vivo X100 Pro phone debuted globally after an earlier launch in China. The X100 Pro is part of Vivo's X Series and features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display complete with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.
While Vivo might not be as globally recognized as some brands like Huawei, it's a significant player sharing lineage with Oppo and OnePlus under the umbrella of BBK Electronics.
Read more: Best Phone of 2023
The phone runs on Mediatek's cutting-edge Dimensity 9300 chipset, which is equipped with on-device generative AI capabilities. Mediatek promises it can run AI models with 7 billion parameters per second at 20 tokens per second, or generate an image using Stable Diffusion in less than one second.
Like Google's Pixel 8, the Vivo X100 Pro has several features that use all that AI-processing. It can summarize articles and interviews. You can have the X100 Pro produce plans for an activity and even create images from a word prompt. We look forward to getting our hands on the X100 Pro to test these features and more.
Vivo says the X100 Pro doesn't compromise on photography. It features a trio of 50-megapixel cameras on its rear, including one with a wide lens, one with an ultra-wide lens, and another with a periscope-style telephoto lens that has a full-frame equivalent focal length of 100mm. It also supports recording 4K cinematic portrait video, which seems to be Vivo's answer to Apple's Cinematic Mode and Samsung's Portrait video mode. The camera system is Zeiss-branded and offers features such as a T* lens coating and Zeiss optics. On the front is a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats.
The X100 Pro is powered by a 5,400mAh battery and has 100W wired fast charging and also supports wireless charging. Despite a global launch with impressive features, it's worth noting that there are currently no plans for Vivo to release the X100 Pro in the US and that an official price hasn't been announced.
Key Specs
- 6.68-inch AMOLED, 2,800 x 1,260 pixels, up to 120Hz refresh rate
- 50-megapixel main camera
- 50-megapixel telephoto camera
- 50-megapixel ultrawide camera
- 5,400mAh battery
- 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging
- MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor
- IP68 rating for water and dust resistance
- AI-powered night mode
See the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Up Close and PersonalSee all photos
Mobile Guides
Phones
Foldable Phones
Headphones
Mobile Accessories
Smartwatches
Wireless Plans