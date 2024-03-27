Vivo Fold 3 Is World's Lightest Foldable Phone That Opens Like a Book

Vivo's new foldable phone is the world's lightest device that opens like a book. The Vivo X Fold 3, unveiled alongside the higher-end Vivo X Fold 3 Pro on Tuesday, weighs 219 grams. This is lighter than Honor's Magic V2, the previous record holder's weight of 231 grams. For context, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 weighs 253 grams.

In addition, the Vivo X Fold 3 is lighter than several well-known bar phones including the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which weighs 221 grams and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which weighs 232 grams. Although the base Vivo X Fold 3 took the title from Honor's Magic V2 as the lightest book-style foldable phone that opens like a book, the Magic V2 is still slimmer when folded close by 3 mm.

Size and weight have been a drawback for book-style foldable phones in their pursuit of the mainstream, but makers have increasingly released thinner and lighter foldable devices by using innovative materials and hinges. The Vivo X Fold 3 uses second-generation silicon materials and a lightweight carbon fiber hinge, the company said.

The Vivo X Fold 3 runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, has a trio of 50-megapixel cameras on the rear, and an official IP rating for water resistance of IPX4, but has no protection against dust ingress.

Alongside the X Fold 3, Vivo also unveiled the higher-end Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, which starts at 9,999 yuan (roughly $1,385 when converted) compared to the base X Fold 3's starting price of 6,999 yuan (approximately $970).

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro runs on the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, has a large 5,700 mAh battery, three rear cameras and support for 100-watt and 50-watt wireless charging. Both phones are currently receiving a release in China only. Take a look at our specs chart below for more detailed specs for the Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro.