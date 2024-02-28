Viber Is Adding Folders to Help Organize Your Chats How You Want

Rakuten's Viber chat app is adding folder support to let you organize contacts beyond just creating fun group chats for certain friend or family groups.

The new feature -- announced Wednesday and rolling out over the next few months -- will let users create up to five custom folders alongside an "All" tab with access to every conversation. Viber suggests that the folder feature can be used to help you display only conversations from work colleagues, friends or family in order to help stay focused through the course of the week.

To help track these conversations, an unread badge will appear at the top of each folder indicating the number of unread texts within each folder. Hidden chats, messages from Viber Pay and business texts are excluded from these folders.

Viber's new organization features come a week after feature updates for rival chat apps WhatsApp and Signal. WhatsApp is adding support for bulleted lists and other text formats that can help spell out instructions. Meanwhile, Signal announced the launch of username support, which will allow you to start conversations in the app without needing to give out your phone number.