Verizon Price Increase: Why Your Phone Bill Might Be Higher in March

If you've got an older Verizon unlimited plan for your cell phone, you could see a bigger bill soon. The mobile carrier will be increasing the cost of 5G Get More, 5G Play More, 5G Do More and 5G Start unlimited mobile plans by $4, beginning in March 2024.

"Starting March 1, Verizon customers on select older Unlimited mobile plans will see a monthly plan increase of $4 per line, effective their next billing cycle," a Verizon spokesperson told CNET in a statement.

The move is the latest Verizon price increase, with the carrier previously raising rates on some of its older unlimited plans last summer while also adding in new fees for other plans. In 2022, it raised the prices on its shared data plans. Plans that previously got a rate hike will not be seeing another increase with this move.

As with its other price increases, the move seems designed to push users to switch to some of its recent "myPlan" unlimited plans dubbed Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Welcome. These new plans don't come with included streaming services like the Disney bundle or international data roaming days, but instead lets you add them as $10 per month "perks."

Read more: Best Unlimited Plans

In the statement, the spokesperson made it clear that the goal is to get customers to move to newer plans, noting that users on older plans "can easily move to myPlan and take advantage of the network option that works best for them, plus exclusive savings on the entertainment, shopping and experiences that matter to them, including Disney Plus, Apple One, Netflix, Max, Walmart and many others."

The spokesperson notes that the pricing for any of its newer plans will "remain the same."

Verizon is the latest wireless provider to adjust its pricing. In January, AT&T upped the price of its unlimited plans by 99 cents per line, while T-Mobile also confirmed it would be raising the prices for its Home Internet service.