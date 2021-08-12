Verizon is giving away AMC Plus to new users in latest signup perk

Sarah Tew/CNET

Verizon's offering of streaming services is growing. On Thursday the telecom giant announced that it will be offering up to 12 months of AMC's streaming service, AMC Plus, to new users who sign up for Fios home internet or wireless service.

Those ponying up for a new wireless service from the carrier -- or existing users adding a new line -- will need to buy a 5G phone on a device payment plan and be on a Play More, Do More or Get More unlimited plan to get the 12 months covered.

If you're signing up for Verizon's cheapest unlimited offering, called Start Unlimited, and are buying a new 5G phone you could get six months of AMC Plus for free. Existing users on older Verizon unlimited plans will get a similar six-month offer when upgrading to a new 5G phone on an installment plan.

Valued at $9 per month, AMC Plus is from the cable channel of the same name and includes shows like Mad Men, Orphan Black and Portlandia, as well as early access to new episodes from The Walking Dead and its spin-offs, including Fear the Walking Dead and Walking Dead: World Beyond.

After your Verizon-covered period is up you will need to adjust your AMC Plus account to make sure you aren't billed the $9 per month.

The addition of AMC Plus is the latest in Verizon's streaming bundle efforts. For its Play More and Get More plans, the company already offers the Disney Bundle (which includes Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu), 12 months of Discovery Plus and either 12 months of Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass (depending on if you have an iOS or Android device). Those with Get More also receive a subscription to Apple Music.

If you have the company's cheaper Start unlimited plan you can get six-month trials of Disney Plus, Discovery Plus, Apple Music and Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass.

The new offer will be available through Feb. 10, 2022.