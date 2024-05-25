X

Trouble Connecting AirPods to a Mac? Here's the Fastest Way to Pair Them

It takes less than a minute.

Abrar Al-Heeti Technology Reporter
Abrar Al-Heeti is a technology reporter for CNET, with an interest in phones, streaming, internet trends, entertainment, pop culture and digital accessibility. She's also worked for CNET's video, culture and news teams. She graduated with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Though Illinois is home, she now loves San Francisco -- steep inclines and all.
Expertise Abrar has spent her career at CNET analyzing tech trends while also writing news, reviews and commentaries across mobile, streaming and online culture. Credentials
  • Named a Tech Media Trailblazer by the Consumer Technology Association in 2019, a winner of SPJ NorCal's Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2022 and has three times been a finalist in the LA Press Club's National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards.
See full bio
Patrick Holland Managing Editor
Patrick Holland has been a phone reviewer for CNET since 2016. He is a former theater director who occasionally makes short films. Patrick has an eye for photography and a passion for everything mobile. He is a colorful raconteur who will guide you through the ever-changing, fast-paced world of phones, especially the iPhone and iOS. He used to co-host CNET's I'm So Obsessed podcast and interviewed guests like Jeff Goldblum, Alfre Woodard, Stephen Merchant, Sam Jay, Edgar Wright and Roy Wood Jr.
Expertise Apple | iPhone | iOS | Android | Samsung | Sony | Google | Motorola | Interviews | Coffee equipment | Cats Credentials
  • Patrick's play The Cowboy is included in the Best American Short Plays 2011-12 anthology. He co-wrote and starred in the short film Baden Krunk that won the Best Wisconsin Short Film award at the Milwaukee Short Film Festival.
See full bio
Abrar Al-Heeti
Patrick Holland
2 min read
Apple AirPods Pro

Thanks to iCloud, connecting your AirPods to a Mac couldn't be easier.

 Apple/CNET

AirPods tout many convenient features, including noise cancelation and spatial audio. One of the other major perks: seamlessly connecting to other Apple devices, like your iPhone or Mac.

If you have an iCloud account, Apple has made it easy to pair your MacBook and AirPods -- whether they're the third-gen AirPods or second-gen AirPods Pro -- super quickly.

Your AirPods will automatically connect to your Mac

AirPods 3
Apple/CNET

If you've already set up your AirPods with your iPhone, and your Mac is signed into iCloud with the same Apple ID, then you should be good to go. To check, place your AirPods in your ears and confirm that either the Bluetooth or volume drop-down menu from the Mac's menu bar. Then choose AirPods from the list. 

You can also go to System Settings, then Bluetooth, and find your AirPods in the list.

To quote Guns N' Roses, "it's so easy."

What if my AirPods don't pair on their own?

Apple AirPods Max, AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 2 are displayed against a red background.

Sometimes your AirPods might be paired to your Mac, but not actively connected. Go into the Bluetooth dropdown menu and connect your AirPods.

 Charles Wagner/CNET

If you don't see your AirPods listed, there are a few things you can do. 

1. Charge your AirPods. Make sure those little guys have all the power they need.
2. Open Bluetooth preferences on your Mac. You can either go to the Bluetooth drop-down menu from the menu bar and select Bluetooth Settings, or go to the Apple menu, select System Settings and click Bluetooth. (Alternatively, you can click on System Settings, then Bluetooth.)
3. Double-check that Bluetooth is on.
4. Put both AirPods in their charging case and open the lid.
5. Press and hold the setup button on the back of the AirPods' case until the status light flashes white.
6. Go back to the Bluetooth settings window on your Mac and select AirPods from the Devices list.
7. Finally, click Connect.

If you'd like to follow along or see us connect a pair of AirPods step by step, check out the video below: 

If sound still plays from your Mac speakers, check either the Bluetooth or volume drop-down menu in the menu bar and make sure your AirPods are selected as the output.

Now you can listen to music from your phone or Mac without changing headphones. And that's how the world is meant to work.

I Took 600+ Photos With the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Look at My Favorites

+31 More
See all photos

Mobile Guides

Phones
Foldable Phones
Headphones
Mobile Accessories
Smartwatches
Wireless Plans