CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Top Saturday deals: Sennheiser CX earbuds, AirPods Pro, up to 70% off PS5 games and more

Here are some of our favorite deals to take advantage of this weekend.

Looking for a handful of good bargains this weekend? We've got you covered, thanks to deals on headphones, video games and streaming devices. We've pulled together some of our favorite deals of the previous week from brands like Sennheiser, Apple, Roku and PlayStation that are still available. 

Looking for more? Target's Deal Days, which the company is teasing as its first big sales event of the holiday season, runs from October 10th through 12th. We'll be rounding up some of our favorite deals as soon as that sale starts on Sunday.

AirPods Pro: $179

Save $70 vs. Apple Store price
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Nov 2019

Apple's go-to true-wireless headphones will cost you $249 at the Apple Store, but they've been on sale for just $179 at Amazon and elsewhere for the past few days. That's just $10 more than their all-time low.

Read our Apple AirPods Pro review.

 

$179 at Amazon

Sennheiser CX True Wireless earbuds

Save $30
David Carnoy/CNET

The Sennheiser CX have essentially the same design as their predecessors but offer some small but notable improvements with a lower list price. Usually that's $130, but they're currently $30 off at Amazon. The CX adds an extra microphone on each bud, which improves the voice-calling experience and makes it easier for callers to hear your voice, even in noisy environments.

$100 at Amazon

Save on blockbuster PS5 and PS4 games

Up to 70% off
PlayStation / Sony Santa Monica Studios

Until October 15, you can get up to 70% off on blockbuster titles like Returnal (pictured), Mortal Kombat 11, and others. And through Oct. 20, you can save up to 70% on hidden gem games including Final Fantasy XV Royal EditionTales of Vesperia, and Celeste.

See at PlayStation Store

Roku Express 4K Plus

Save $11

The Roku Express 4K Plus is back at $29, which is about the same price as its stepdown model, the non-4K Roku Express. The Roku Express 4K Plus is an enthusiastic CNET Editors' Choice winner because it's a nearly universal recommendation. The tiny box adds nearly every streaming channel to any HDMI-equipped TV -- from Netflix to Disney Plus to Peacock to HBO Max, and everything in between -- at full 4K resolution with HDR support, for optimal color reproduction on compatible TVs.

$29 at Amazon