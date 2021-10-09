Top Saturday deals: Sennheiser CX earbuds, AirPods Pro, up to 70% off PS5 games and more

Looking for a handful of good bargains this weekend? We've got you covered, thanks to deals on headphones, video games and streaming devices. We've pulled together some of our favorite deals of the previous week from brands like Sennheiser, Apple, Roku and PlayStation that are still available.

Looking for more? Target's Deal Days, which the company is teasing as its first big sales event of the holiday season, runs from October 10th through 12th. We'll be rounding up some of our favorite deals as soon as that sale starts on Sunday.

E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Apple's go-to true-wireless headphones will cost you $249 at the Apple Store, but they've been on sale for just $179 at Amazon and elsewhere for the past few days. That's just $10 more than their all-time low. Read our Apple AirPods Pro review.

David Carnoy/CNET The Sennheiser CX have essentially the same design as their predecessors but offer some small but notable improvements with a lower list price. Usually that's $130, but they're currently $30 off at Amazon. The CX adds an extra microphone on each bud, which improves the voice-calling experience and makes it easier for callers to hear your voice, even in noisy environments.