Target to kick off holiday shopping with Deal Days from Oct. 10-12

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Target is ready to get a head start on the holiday shopping season with a Deal Days sale that will run from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12. The retailer said there will be discounts on a variety of items, including TVs, video games, vacuums, kitchen appliances and more.

"As we approach the holiday season, guests are excited to shop early, and our team is ready to help them prepare so they can celebrate what matters most — time with family and friends," said Christina Hennington, executive vice president of Target, in a release on Wednesday.

Deals will be available online and through the Target app as well as in Target locations across the US, the company said.

