X
This Is Probably the Best Phone Deal You'll Find This Prime Day

The Google Pixel 6A is a great buy at $349, but an even better purchase now that it's $100 off for Prime Day 2023.

Nelson Aguilar
Nelson Aguilar is an LA-based tech how-to writer and graduate of UCLA. With more than a decade of experience, he covers Apple and Google and writes on iPhone and Android features, privacy and security settings and more.
Nelson Aguilar
The back of Google's Pixel 6A phone

Google's Pixel 6A is discounted to $249 as part of Amazon's Prime Day sales.

 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

The Google Pixel 6A is a premium smartphone with a solid camera at an affordable price. And today is the last day to save even more money on the already budget-friendly Android phone. The Pixel 6A is currently $249 for Prime Day, matching the lowest price ever for the device.

Usually the Pixel 6A hovers around $350, but it's $100 off today -- and the discount doesn't hinge on trading in an old phone or signing a year-long carrier contract.

Google's Pixel 6A phone lock screen

Google Pixel 6A

The Google Pixel 6A is currently $100 off for Prime Day.

$249 at Amazon

It's safe to say that this is one of the best smartphone deals out there for Amazon's Prime Day event, which started yesterday and ends today. The unlocked Pixel 6A is available to use on any supported carrier and comes with 128GB of storage. It takes great photos that are processed by Google's Tensor chip, and will be among the first phones to get Android 14 when it launches later this year.

If you want to learn more about the Pixel 6A, check out Lisa Eadicicco's review, where she goes into great detail into about why the Pixel 6A is the best value Android phone out there.

