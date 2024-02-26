X

Samsung Shows Off Wrist Phone Among Weird and Wonderful Display Concepts

Bendy phones are bending our minds at this year's Mobile World Congress.

Katie Collins
Katie a UK-based news reporter and features writer. Officially, she is CNET's European correspondent, covering tech policy and Big Tech in the EU and UK. Unofficially, she serves as CNET's Taylor Swift correspondent. You can also find her writing about tech for good, ethics and human rights, the climate crisis, robots, travel and digital culture. She was once described a "living synth" by London's Evening Standard for having a microchip injected into her hand.
Samsung Cling Band
1 of 18 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Samsung calls its wrist phone concept the Cling Band, but I'm struggling not to think of it as the Samsung Bend and Snap.

Samsung Cling Band
2 of 18 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

I like the idea of the Cling Band doubling as a highly customisable fashion accessory.

Samsung Cling Band
3 of 18 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

As you can see, the concept is still in its early stages.

Samsung Cling Band
4 of 18 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

It only goes part of the way around the wrist, and could potentially slip off.

Samsung Cling Band
5 of 18 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Don't wave too vigorously while wearing it!

Samsung Cling Band
6 of 18 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

It doesn't adapt to different wrist sizes -- at least not for now.

Samsung Cling Band
7 of 18 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

In candy bar mode you can see the ridges along the rear side.

Samsung Cling Band
8 of 18 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

If Samsung eventually puts the Cling Band on sale, I hope it'll be available in this fetching shade of lilac.

Samsung Cling Band
9 of 18 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

I'm going to refer to this as backbend mode.

Samsung Cling Band
10 of 18 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

A proficient gymnast.

Samsung Cling Band
11 of 18 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

A yoga hero.

Samsung Cling Band
12 of 18 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The Cling Band's screen was just about scrollable.

Samsung Cling Band
13 of 18 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

At one point it displayed a running route, which would probably be very useful if you like to jog.

Samsung Cling Band
14 of 18 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

This photo gallery display was one of my favorite features.

Samsung OLED speaker
15 of 18 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Samsung also showed off a speaker with a flexible display.

Samsung OLED earbuds
16 of 18 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Imagine being able to control your music directly from your earbuds case.

Samsung OLED headphones
17 of 18 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Or check your battery from a screen on your Bluetooth headphones.

Samsung OLED Car Key
18 of 18 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

An OLED car key can display info about your car without having to look at the dashboard.

