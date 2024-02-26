Samsung Shows Off Wrist Phone Among Weird and Wonderful Display Concepts

Samsung calls its wrist phone concept the Cling Band, but I'm struggling not to think of it as the Samsung Bend and Snap.
I like the idea of the Cling Band doubling as a highly customisable fashion accessory.
As you can see, the concept is still in its early stages.
It only goes part of the way around the wrist, and could potentially slip off.
Don't wave too vigorously while wearing it!
It doesn't adapt to different wrist sizes -- at least not for now.
In candy bar mode you can see the ridges along the rear side.
If Samsung eventually puts the Cling Band on sale, I hope it'll be available in this fetching shade of lilac.
I'm going to refer to this as backbend mode.
A proficient gymnast.
A yoga hero.
The Cling Band's screen was just about scrollable.
At one point it displayed a running route, which would probably be very useful if you like to jog.
This photo gallery display was one of my favorite features.
Samsung also showed off a speaker with a flexible display.
Imagine being able to control your music directly from your earbuds case.
Or check your battery from a screen on your Bluetooth headphones.
An OLED car key can display info about your car without having to look at the dashboard.