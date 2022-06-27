The Samsung and Starbucks Collaboration You Didn't Know You Needed Just Dropped

Samsung and Starbucks are releasing phone accessories with the coffee shop's logo all over it.

They're available starting June 28, but reportedly only in South Korea for now. Samsung didn't immediately respond to a question on whether they'd be available more widely.

The collaboration includes cases for the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra and Galaxy Buds 2. The buzzworthy case lineup takes inspiration from the coffee shop—from the signature Starbucks green aprons to the latte art in your favorite cup of joe. There's even a phone case that looks like a Starbucks receipt.

The two new Galaxy Buds cases include a forest green case flashing the Starbucks logo and a case that resembles a mug with a latte art heart inside of it. The cases are compatible with Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds Live.

This Starbucks collaboration isn't the first whimsical phone accessory collab Samsung has participated in. For Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 in April, the company partnered with Pokemon to create Pikachu and Poke ball merch.

