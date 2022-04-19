Public Transit Mask Mandate You Missed the Tax Deadline: What to Do Verizon Named Fastest Broadband Provider PS5 Restock Tracker Natalie Portman is the New Thor Doctor 'Holoported' to Space Station
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software

Samsung Introduces Pokemon-Themed Galaxy Z Flip 3

The device comes packaged in a box filled with Pokemon-themed accessories, but getting your hands on one may be tough unless you're in South Korea.

Attila Tomaschek headshot
Attila Tomaschek
samsung-galaxy-z-flip-3-pokemon.png

Pokemon fans will love Samsung's new Pokémon-themed Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the accessories it comes with. 

 Samsung

A Pokemon-themed Galaxy Z Flip 3 is dropping on April 25, Samsung said on its Korean website Tuesday. Specifics are scarce, but Samsung's Korean announcement indicates that the device itself will be packaged in a box filled with various Pokemon-themed collectibles, including a Pikachu keychain, a pack of cards, a Pikachu cover set, a Poké Ball stand and a Pokemon pouch. 

The device will also include special Pokemon-edition ringtones, themes and wallpapers, according to Engadget.

Samsung hasn't yet released a price for its Pokemon-themed phone (the standard Galaxy Z Flip 3 retails at $1,000) or any additional details, but it's likely that the device will only be available for purchase in South Korea. 

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

SEE ALSO