The Rock's wireless headphones boast 45-hour battery life

Fitness brand Under Armour has teamed up with Samsung-owned audio brand JBL and movie superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to produce a set of wireless headphones with a claimed 45 hours of battery life.

The $300 UA Project Rock Over-Ear Headphones feature JBL Charged Sound for "maximum motivation and amplified bass" and were finely tuned by "The Rock" himself. But be warned, they have a logo inspired by The Rock's former Brahma Bull tattoo on them.

These are designed for gym use with an IPX4 rating for sweat resistance and UA SuperVent ear pads for breathability. They offer adaptive noise canceling, as well as TalkThru and Ambient Aware modes for use outside the gym. The headphones also include hands-free voice commands with a choice of the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistants.

The UA Project Rock features a Speed Charge Battery for two hours of playback after five minutes of charging. When fully charged, the headphones have "up to 45 hours of playtime," JBL promises. The headphones come with a USB-C charger.

It's been a while since we've seen a pair of celebrity-endorsed headphones, following models from the likes of Lady Gaga, Will.I.Am and 50 Cent. The UA Project Rock is up against nonendorsed headphones like the $350 Sony WH-1000XM4 and the $300 Bose QuietComfort 35 II, though neither of those are designed for exercise.