If you have to wear a mask, you might as well make it look cool. Enter the Xupermask (pronounced "super mask"), a new face mask developed by Will.i.am in partnership with Honeywell, a company that's well-versed in personal protective equipment and air purifiers.

The Xupermask has LED lights (of course) and noise-canceling Bluetooth earbuds that magnetically dock on the mask when not in use. The mask also has dual 3-speed fans for ventilation and replaceable HEPA filters that can be swapped out every 30 days.

While Will.i.am might be best known as a tech entrepreneur and lead member of the Black Eyed Peas, the Xupermask looks more like something electronic music pioneers Daft Punk might wear. That's thanks to Xupermask chief creative officer Jose Fernandez, who's designed some of the most iconic superheroes for Hollywood like Batman and Spider-Man, spacesuits for the crew of Falcon 9 rocket, and, funnily enough, costumes for Daft Punk.

"Most of the things you wear feel very clinical, medicinal," said Fernandez in an interview with CNET. "This one I think has that cool factor."

A silicone face seal, elastic strap and two size options means the Xupermask is likely to fit a variety of head shapes. You'll need to charge the mask, but the battery lasts up to 7 hours at a time. Plus you can charge it while you wear it.

Even after getting the coronavirus vaccine, you still need to wear a mask in public, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And there's no shortage of high-tech face masks ready to hit the market to help make your experience look a little more chic. Gaming company Razer announced Project Hazel, a transparent mask with LED lights and audio-processing algorithms so your voice is clear. LG also has a battery-powered mask with air purifier built-in. There's even this mask from Blanc that's also ready to help you pay tribute to Daft Punk.

But the Xupermask will be available to buy before any of these, at least in the US. It goes on sale April 8 on xupermask.com for US$299 (£215) shipping to the US, Canada, UK and Europe. But what's it like to wear? Stay tuned as we put one to the test.

