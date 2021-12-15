The next Oppo flagship phone will ditch Snapdragon for MediaTek chip

MediaTek

MediaTek said Wednesday that Oppo's next Find X-series flagship phone will be among the first to use its new 5G-capable Dimension 9000 chipset. The chipmaker released the 9000 weeks ago to rival Qualcomm's newest silicon for phones.

"This is a premium device that brings together so many cutting-edge features in one device and we know users will be impressed with its breakthrough performance and outstanding energy efficiency;" Oppo Vice President Henry Duan said in a statement.

The Dimension 9000 is MediaTek's best effort yet to replace Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips in leading Android smartphones and goes toe-to-toe with the latter's recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 silicon. While Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo and Realme have used MediaTek chips in phones sold in China, the next Find X phone is the highest-profile premium phone to switch from Snapdragon to MediaTek, which tend to be cheaper and lower the overall costs of phones.

Like the 8 Gen 1, the Dimension 9000 is built on a 4nm scale, the smallest yet for smartphones, and has power efficiency improvements and a top clock speed in its octa-core processors of over 3 GHz. MediaTek says it will enable phones to pull off feats like recording 18-bit HDR video from three cameras simultaneously and support 320MP cameras and Full HD Plus resolution displays with up to 180Hz refresh rates.

Given other phonemakers have said they would use the Dimension 9000 in their high-tier phones, this could lead to greater MediaTek share of the flagship phone market. Redmi's upcoming K50 also will use the Dimension 9000. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing said in a statement that the silicon is "one of the most advanced" in terms of performance, video, gaming, communications or AI capabilities.

Honor and Vivo also confirmed that they were making devices powered by the Dimension 9000 but didn't name the models using it. None of the phones featuring the Dimension 9000 have release dates, but MediaTek said the first devices featuring the chipset will be available in the first quarter of 2022.