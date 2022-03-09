The Best True Wireless Earbuds From Anker are Down to Their Lowest Price Yet

Sarah Tew/CNET

Want true wireless earbuds for a fraction of the cost of other models? The Soundcore Life P2 mini wireless earbuds from Anker give great sound quality for the price. Lightweight, comfortable and discreetly compact, they're perfect for commuting or wearing on-the-go. Featuring oversized triple-layer 10mm drivers, these earbuds offer three different EQ modes, including Soundcore Signature, Bass Booster and Podcast, so you can easily switch settings to optimize your listening experience. Amazon has marked them down by 25%, meaning you can grab a set of for just $30.

The P2 earbuds offer one-step pairing, making it super easy to connect your earbuds to any of your devices. The charging case offers up to 32 hours of playback per charge, and the earbuds themselves give up to 8 hours of playback at a time. And if you're using your earbuds for work and phone calls, the built-in microphones on the Life P2 mini are equipped with an AI algorithm to enhance voice pickup and keep you clear on the other end, even in less-than-ideal conditions. The earbuds are available in five different stylish colors, so pick your favorite while this deal lasts.