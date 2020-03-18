Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Available at half the price of Anker's Soundcore Liberty Air 2 earbuds but sporting a very similar feature set, the Soundcore Life P2 pipe-style true wireless earbuds are an excellent value option. The buds charge horizontally in their case rather than vertically, and the case and the buds have a slightly cheaper feel than the Liberty Air 2. Their sound doesn't have the presence boost in the treble that the Liberty Air 2 buds have, so they're not as clear-sounding with well-recorded tracks and the bass isn't quite as well defined. But they're warmer and more forgiving, which I appreciated, and they sound more like the original Liberty Air model. (I would buy these instead of the , which are now $60.)

It's also worth noting that instead of touch controls they feature physical buttons, which some people prefer. Like the Liberty Air 2 earbuds, they have four microphones, two of which are supposed to help with noise reduction when making calls in noisier environments. They do a decent job of reducing background noise during calls, but my voice didn't sound as clear to callers as it did with the Liberty Air 2 'buds.

David Carnoy/CNET

While there's no wireless charging, you do get USB-C charging. Battery life is rated at a healthy 7 hours at moderate volume levels and they have an IPX7 water-resistance rating, which means they can be fully submerged in water to a depth of 3 feet and survive. They're arguably the best value in the Anker true wireless line right now, though, as I said, expect good, not great, sound quality. An almost identical version to these earbuds is sold at Target under the name .

Read more: Best cheap true wireless earbuds in 2020

Another pair of earbuds in this price class are the Earfun Free, which have a generic bud design without the AirPods-like mic pipes. I like the Earfun Free's sound a little better -- and their performance as a headset exceeded my expectations -- but the Anker 'buds have a little more style to them and some people may prefer the Soundcore Life P2 earbuds' pipe design.