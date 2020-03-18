Available at half the price of Anker's Soundcore Liberty Air 2 earbuds but sporting a very similar feature set, the Soundcore Life P2 pipe-style true wireless earbuds are an excellent value option. The buds charge horizontally in their case rather than vertically, and the case and the buds have a slightly cheaper feel than the Liberty Air 2. Their sound doesn't have the presence boost in the treble that the Liberty Air 2 buds have, so they're not as clear-sounding with well-recorded tracks and the bass isn't quite as well defined. But they're warmer and more forgiving, which I appreciated, and they sound more like the original Liberty Air model. (I would buy these instead of the Liberty Air earbuds, which are now $60.)
How it stacks up
Like
- Good sound for the price
- Affordable
- Lightweight, they fit comfortably
- USB-C charging (7 hours of battery life)
- Good for making calls
- IPX7 water-resistance rating (fully waterproof)
Don't Like
- Case feels a little cheap
- Sound is only decent, not great
It's also worth noting that instead of touch controls they feature physical buttons, which some people prefer. Like the Liberty Air 2 earbuds, they have four microphones, two of which are supposed to help with noise reduction when making calls in noisier environments. They do a decent job of reducing background noise during calls, but my voice didn't sound as clear to callers as it did with the Liberty Air 2 'buds.
While there's no wireless charging, you do get USB-C charging. Battery life is rated at a healthy 7 hours at moderate volume levels and they have an IPX7 water-resistance rating, which means they can be fully submerged in water to a depth of 3 feet and survive. They're arguably the best value in the Anker true wireless line right now, though, as I said, expect good, not great, sound quality. An almost identical version to these earbuds is sold at Target under the name Soundcore Life Note.
Another pair of earbuds in this price class are the Earfun Free, which have a generic bud design without the AirPods-like mic pipes. I like the Earfun Free's sound a little better -- and their performance as a headset exceeded my expectations -- but the Anker 'buds have a little more style to them and some people may prefer the Soundcore Life P2 earbuds' pipe design.
