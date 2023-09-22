X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

TCL's $200 5G Phone Is Now Available Unlocked

The 40 X 5G phone won't break the bank.

corinne-reichert-headshot
corinne-reichert-headshot
Corinne Reichert Senior Writer
Corinne Reichert (she/her) grew up in Sydney, Australia and moved to California in 2019. She holds degrees in law and communications, and currently oversees the CNET breaking news desk for the West Coast. Corinne covers everything from phones, social media and security to movies, politics, 5G and pop culture. In her spare time, she watches soccer games, F1 races and Disney movies.
Expertise News
See full bio
Corinne Reichert
TCL 40 X 5G Starlight Black front view of phone
TCL

If you think the new iPhone 15 lineup is a little too pricey for your wallet, the TCL 40 X 5G phone is now available unlocked on Amazon for just $200 -- though it's currently on sale for $153.

TCL unveiled the phone in January during CES 2023. It has a 6.56-inch HD+ display and 5000mAh battery, and runs on Android 13. The low-cost phone has three rear cameras, one of them a 50MP lens, as well as an 8MP front-facing camera. 

It also has TCL's NxtVision screen mode, which is an HDR mode that turns on when you watch videos or play games.

The TCL 40 X 5G additionally features:

  • MediaTek Dimensity 700 2.2GHz Octa-core 5G processor.
  • 64GB of ROM and 4GB of RAM.
  • Expandable memory up to 1TB via MicroSD card.
  • Face Unlock as well as a fingerprint sensor on the side. 

If you're looking to buy an unlocked phone, check out CNET's guidance on the best prepaid phone plans right now, as well as the best cheap cell phone plans and other great affordable phones.

TCL 40 X 5G $153 at Amazon
TCL 40 X 5G

Mobile Guides

Phones

Foldable Phones

Headphones

Mobile Accessories

Smartwatches

Wireless Plans