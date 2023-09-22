TCL's $200 5G Phone Is Now Available Unlocked

If you think the new iPhone 15 lineup is a little too pricey for your wallet, the TCL 40 X 5G phone is now available unlocked on Amazon for just $200 -- though it's currently on sale for $153.

TCL unveiled the phone in January during CES 2023. It has a 6.56-inch HD+ display and 5000mAh battery, and runs on Android 13. The low-cost phone has three rear cameras, one of them a 50MP lens, as well as an 8MP front-facing camera.

It also has TCL's NxtVision screen mode, which is an HDR mode that turns on when you watch videos or play games.

The TCL 40 X 5G additionally features:

MediaTek Dimensity 700 2.2GHz Octa-core 5G processor.

64GB of ROM and 4GB of RAM.

Expandable memory up to 1TB via MicroSD card.

Face Unlock as well as a fingerprint sensor on the side.

