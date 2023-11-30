X

Taika Waititi's New Apple Film Shows Off the iPhone's Speech Accessibility Tools

The short film demonstrates Personal Voice and Live Speech in iOS 17.

abrar-al-heeti2
abrar-al-heeti2
Abrar Al-Heeti Video producer / CNET
Abrar Al-Heeti is a video host and producer for CNET, with an interest in internet trends, entertainment, pop culture and digital accessibility. Before joining the video team, she was a writer for CNET's culture team. She graduated with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Though Illinois is home, she now loves San Francisco -- steep inclines and all.
Expertise Abrar has spent her career at CNET breaking down the latest trends on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram, while also reporting on diversity and inclusion initiatives in Hollywood and Silicon Valley. Credentials
  • Named a Tech Media Trailblazer by the Consumer Technology Association in 2019, a winner of SPJ NorCal's Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2022 and has twice been a finalist in the LA Press Club's National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards.
See full bio
Abrar Al-Heeti
2 min read
Personal Voice on iPhone

iOS 17 incorporates a series of new accessibility features, like Personal Voice and Live Speech.

 Apple

Apple on Thursday released a short film promoting two of its iOS 17 features geared toward speech accessibility, Personal Voice and Live Speech

Personal Voice lets users who are at risk of speech loss create a voice that sounds like them, and Live Speech will speak aloud typed-out phrases. The features can be useful for people who are nonspeaking, have diverse speech patterns or disabilities, or who are at risk of losing their ability to speak, such as those with conditions like muscular dystrophy or ALS.

In the short film, a young girl and her furry friend embark on a mission to find his missing voice. The ending centers on a touching moment between a father and daughter who utilize Apple's speech accessibility features to communicate with each other. You can watch it on Apple's YouTube channel or website.

The film is directed by Taika Waititi and stars Dr. Tristram Ingham as the father. Ingham is a real-life user of Personal Voice and a physician, associate professor and disability advocate from New Zealand. He has facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), which causes progressive muscle degeneration and can ultimately lead to speech loss. 

Personal Voice lets him preserve the sound of his real voice. The feature uses on-device machine learning and is trained by having someone speak a series of text prompts aloud on an iPhone or iPad. (I've tried it, and the voice resemblance is uncanny and impressive.)

More on accessibility

The other highlighted accessibility feature, Live Speech, is available on iPhone, iPad and Mac. It can be used for in-person conversations as well as over the phone and on FaceTime. For example, you could have it say, "Nice to meet you, I'm ..." and introduce yourself, or save common phrases like "Can I please get a black coffee?" 

The short film debuts ahead of International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Dec. 3, and reflects the growing efforts of tech companies like Apple, Google and Meta to make their platforms, products and services accessible to more people. Other features Apple debuted this year include Point and Speak, which lets users with vision disabilities point to objects with text labels and have their device read that text aloud, and Assistive Access, which is designed for people with cognitive disabilities and offers a more focused device interface to lighten cognitive load. 

Mobile Guides

Phones

Foldable Phones

Headphones

Mobile Accessories

Smartwatches

Wireless Plans