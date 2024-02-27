T-Mobile's Free MLB.TV Offer Will Be Back on March 26

T-Mobile has long offered an MLB.TV subscription for free to its users now we know when the recent tradition will continue. The carrier revealed today in its T Life app that it will once again be offering free baseball streaming to its customers starting on March 26.

To get the deal, users will need to use the T Life app (formerly T-Mobile Tuesdays) and claim the free subscription between March 26 and April 2. T Life is T-Mobile's new all-encompassing app that incorporates its T-Mobile Tuesdays freebies, its new Magenta Status perks as well as being the place to manage services like home internet.

Normally $150 for the regular season, MLB.TV allows baseball fans to stream out-of-market games (those not airing on TV in your local city) to a variety of devices including phones, tablets, computers and connected devices like game consoles or smart TVs through the MLB app.

T-Mobile has been giving away MLB.TV subscriptions for years as part of its partnership with MLB. Last year the carrier struck a new deal with the league to continue offering free subscriptions through 2028.

The Dodgers and Padres will open the 2024 baseball season on March 20 and 21 with a two-game set in Seoul, South Korea, though those games will air nationally on ESPN (which makes it unavailable on MLB.TV). The rest of the league will begin regular season play on March 28.