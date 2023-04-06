T-Mobile Customers Can Get MLB.TV for Free Until 2028

said Thursday that it'll continue to offer its customers free subscriptions through 2028 as part of the company's latest deal with Major League Baseball. T-Mobile wrote that this deal has been its most popular offer for the past eight years.

Plans for MLB.TV start at around $150 a year. The service gives customers access to livestreams for out-of-market home games and away games. Customers get access to pre- and postgame shows, and they can pause and rewind games.

CNET's Matt Elliott found MLB.TV's blackout restrictions frustrating, but out-of-market baseball fans can still find plenty to enjoy about the streaming service.

Though MLB.TV is a nice perk for T-Mobile customers, the nation's second-largest wireless carrier disclosed earlier this year that data from 37 million of its customers was stolen in a breach. The hack was the fifth data breach in five years, raising concern over the carrier's security.

T-Mobile on Thursday also said that it'll test an automated ball system at some Minor League games using the carrier's 5G network. The carrier will continue its T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant Program, too.

