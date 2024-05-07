X

Sonos Headphones Reportedly Break Cover, Called Ace

The Sonos headphones are set to cost $430 and come in black and white, according to a report.

Ty Pendlebury Editor
Ty Pendlebury has worked at CNET since 2006. He lives in New York City where he writes about streaming and home audio.
Expertise Ty has worked for radio, print, and online publications, and has been writing about home entertainment since 2004. He is an avid record collector and streaming music enthusiast. Credentials
  • Ty was nominated for Best New Journalist at the Australian IT Journalism awards, but he has only ever won one thing. As a youth, he was awarded a free session for the photography studio at a local supermarket.
See full bio
Ty Pendlebury
sonos-ace
The Verge/Schuurman

Sonos is rumored to release a new set of headphones called Ace in June, which will supposedly offer spatial audio and Bluetooth.

The headphones have been rumored and hinted at since last year. A report on Tuesday from The Verge says they will cost $430 to $450 and have removable, magnetic earcups. The image above comes via a Sonos partner called Schuurman.

The report says that the Ace will let you listen privately to your TV, but only if you also own a Sonos soundbar to pass the audio. The headphones are also expected to support head tracking and Dolby Atmos -- similar in functionality to the Apple AirPods Max, which carry a similar price tag. 

Meanwhile, Sonos is rolling out updates to its app that streamline search in particular, and this could be seen as the company preparing for new products such as the headphones.

The headphones are anticipated to support Bluetooth while its Wi-Fi capabilities are unknown, but we at CNET expect them to integrate fully into Sonos' popular whole-home streaming system.

