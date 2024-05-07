Sonos Headphones Reportedly Break Cover, Called Ace

Sonos is rumored to release a new set of headphones called Ace in June, which will supposedly offer spatial audio and Bluetooth.

The headphones have been rumored and hinted at since last year. A report on Tuesday from The Verge says they will cost $430 to $450 and have removable, magnetic earcups. The image above comes via a Sonos partner called Schuurman.

The report says that the Ace will let you listen privately to your TV, but only if you also own a Sonos soundbar to pass the audio. The headphones are also expected to support head tracking and Dolby Atmos -- similar in functionality to the Apple AirPods Max, which carry a similar price tag.

Meanwhile, Sonos is rolling out updates to its app that streamline search in particular, and this could be seen as the company preparing for new products such as the headphones.

The headphones are anticipated to support Bluetooth while its Wi-Fi capabilities are unknown, but we at CNET expect them to integrate fully into Sonos' popular whole-home streaming system.