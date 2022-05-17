Snag a Pair of Skullcandy Indy True Wireless Earbuds for $20 (Save 76%)

These days it seems like everyone is ditching the cord for the convenience of true wireless headphones. While AirPods seem to dominate the market, they come at a steep cost. However, if you're looking for a cheaper alternative and don't need all the features of the premium models, you can save some serious cash on competitors. Right now at Woot, you can get a pair of Skullcandy Indy True Wireless Earbuds for $20, a 74% savings. This one-day deal ends tonight or until this offer is sold out.

These earbuds feature a comfortable, noise-isolating design that uses silicone tips and they get up to four hours of battery life on a single charge, with up to 16 hours when using the charging case. They are also sweat, water and dust resistant with an IP55 rating, making them a great option to use at the gym or on your commute. These earbuds also come with removable stability ear gels for a more secure fit. Plus, touch controls allow easy access to call, track, volume and activate assistant functions.

While these earbuds can also be used for calling, it's worth noting that this feature works best in quiet settings. CNET's David Carnoy remarked that, "callers sometimes said they had trouble hearing me in noisier environments," so if you are primarily using your earbuds for conferencing and phone calls, there may be better options out there.

But if you're looking for true wireless earbuds to listen to music or podcasts on-the-go, these are a solid choice. The sound doesn't quite compare to premium earbuds, as there isn't as much bass as other models in the $80 and up price range, but the sound quality isn't bad, and with a mark down as big as this one, these minor issues don't diminish the other features Skullcandy's Indy earbuds get right and become well worth the value.