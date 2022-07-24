See Every New Emoji That Could Hit Your Phone (Yes, There's a Goose)

A goose, moose, donkey, jellyfish, maracas, hair pick, pink heart and a shaking face are among the new emoji that could be on their way to your phone. The Emoji 15.0 update includes all those candidates and more, and it could be hitting devices as soon as this fall.

Looking to make your text convos more zippy with some new emoji? You may soon be able to send hearts in new colors, a shaking head emoji or even a goose emoji. The Emoji 15.0 update includes all those candidates and more, and it could be hitting devices as soon as this fall.

Ahead of World Emoji Day on July 17, emoji reference website Emojipedia created sample designs for each emoji candidate that could be approved for widespread use in September. Not all the candidates are guaranteed to be approved by Unicode, the global standard for messaging. If they are, they may have a slightly different look once Apple and Google add them to their platforms, Emojipedia's Keith Broni wrote in a blog post.

However, most of the emoji candidates that have been previewed by Emojipedia in recent years have made the final update lists, Broni added.

Once Unicode approves them in September, it may still take a while for the emoji to be rolled out to devices. Emojipedia released a tentative schedule for the rollout.

In September the final version of Emoji 15.0 will be released. From October to December, it's expected that Google and Android will support the new emoji. Then, starting in January through October 2023 the majority of platforms, like Apple, Twitter, Samsung and Facebook, will add support for the emoji.

OK, so what do these new emoji look like? See all the candidates here.