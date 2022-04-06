Twitter Edit Feature 2022 Masters Tournament Student Loan Repayment Freeze Jabra Enhance Plus Review Anker's First 3D Printer Darwin Notebooks
Emoji Reactions Come to Google Docs. Here's How to Use Them

Does that sentence make you feel 😄 or 😢?

Zachary McAuliffe
Let people know how you really feel about their Google Doc with an emoji.

 Google

Google announced on Tuesday that Google Docs users will be able to use emoji reactions in documents. The new feature will be on by default, but it can be turned off.

"The new emoji reactions feature provides a less formal alternative to comments to express your opinions about document content," Google said in the announcement.

Here's how to use the new feature.

1. Open a Google Doc on your computer.

2. Click the text you want to react to, and you can either click Add emoji reaction on the right-side of the screen or go to Insert and click Emoji reaction.

3. Choose which emoji you want to use to let people know how you feel. 

Google said this feature will be rolled out to users gradually over the next few weeks, but all users will eventually have access to it. 

