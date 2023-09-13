X

Apple iPhone 15 vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Google Pixel 7: Flagship Comparison

We compare the iPhone 15 with competing Android offerings spec-by-spec. Here's how it stacks up.

Sareena Dayaram
Sareena Dayaram
Sareena Dayaram Senior Editor
Sareena is a senior editor for CNET covering the mobile beat including device reviews. She is a seasoned multimedia journalist with more than a decade's worth of experience producing stories for television and digital publications across Asia's financial capitals including Singapore, Hong Kong, and Mumbai. Prior to CNET, Sareena worked at CNN as a news writer and Reuters as a producer.
Expertise Huawei, Oppo, smartphones, smartwatches Credentials
  • More than a decade of journalism experience
See full bio
Sareena Dayaram
2 min read
apple-event-091223-11

Apple's iPhone 15.

 Scott Stein/CNET

Apple's iPhone 15 has now arrived, and it now enters a crowded field that includes other flagship phones from Samsung and Google. Perhaps the biggest change to the iPhone this year is the phone's move to support USB-C instead of Lightning, which the company was compelled to do by the European Union. But the new base-level iPhone also comes with several improvements that can be used to compare the iPhone 15 against other flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 or Google's Pixel 7.

New to the iPhone 15 are several features that debuted with last year's iPhone 14 Pro, including an A16 Bionic processor, the Dynamic Island that displays around the Face ID sensor, a brighter display and better cameras. The main camera has been upgraded to a 48-megapixel sensor, which is a meaningful step up from the 12-megapixel one found on last year's iPhone 14. This sensor also has telephoto capabilities.

iphone-15-thumb-3
Watch this: iPhone 15 and 15 Plus: First Look

However, the iPhone 15 is likely to be compared heavily against the Galaxy S23 and the Pixel 7, especially since both Android phones include many comparable features to Apple's new flagship.

The key differences between the trio are the chipsets, cameras and price. Samsung's $800 Galaxy S23 boasts three cameras on its rear complete with a telephoto camera, while the Pixel 7 and iPhone 15 have two cameras. Starting at $599, Google's Pixel 7 also undercuts the iPhone 15 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra in price by about $200, while coming with Pixel-exclusive features like Photo Unblur. 

Apple/Gif by Arielle Burton/CNET

For more specifics on how these flagships stack up, take a look at our chart below with a side-by-side specs comparison. 

More from the Apple event

Apple iPhone 15 vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Google Pixel 7

Apple iPhone 15Samsung Galaxy S23Google Pixel 7
Display size, tech, resolution, refresh rate, brightness 6.1-inch OLED; 2,556x1,179 pixels6.1-inch AMOLED; 2,340x1,080 pixels; 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate6.3-inch OLED display, FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) , 90Hz
Pixel density 460 ppi425 ppi416 ppi
Dimensions (inches) 2.82 x 5.81 x 0.31 in2.79 x 5.76 x 0.3 in6.1 x 2.9 x 0.34 in.
Dimensions (millimeters) 71.6 x 147.6 x 7.8 mm70.9 x 146.3 x 7.6 mm155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm
Weight (grams, ounces) 171 g (6.02 oz)168 g (5.93 oz)197g or 6.9 oz
Mobile software iOS 17Android 13Android 13
Camera 48-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide)50-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 10-megapixel (telephoto)50-megapixel (main), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide),
Front-facing camera 12-megapixel12-megapixel 10.8-megapixel
Video capture 4K8K4K
Processor A16 BionicQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for GalaxyGoogle Tensor G2
RAM/storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB8GB RAM + 128GB; 8GB RAM + 256GB8GB + 128 GB, 8GB + 256 GB,
Expandable storage NoneNoneNone
Battery/charging speeds Undisclosed; Apple claims up to 20 hours of video playback (16 hours streamed)3,900 mAh (25W wired charging)4,355 mAh
Fingerprint sensor None (Face ID)In-displayUnder display
Connector USB-C (USB 2.0)USB-CUSB-C
Headphone jack NoneNoneNone
Special features 5G (mmw/Sub6), IP68 rating, MagSafe (up to 15W), Qi wireless charging to 7.5W, Dynamic Island5G (mmw/Sub6), IP68 rating, wireless PowerShare to charge other devices5G, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Real Tone, Face Unblur, Long Exposure Mode, Action Pan; Hold For Me, Wait Times, Direct My Call Live Translate,
US price off-contract $799 (128GB), $899 (256GB), $1,099 (512GB)$800 (8GB/128GB)$599 (128GB + 8GB)
UK price £799 (128GB), £899 (256GB), £1,099 (512GB)£849 (8GB/128GB)£599
Australia price AU$1,499 (128GB), AU$1,699 (256GB), AU$2,049 (512GB)AU$1,349 (8GB/128GB)AU$999

Mobile Guides

Phones

Foldable Phones

Headphones

Mobile Accessories

Smartwatches

Wireless Plans