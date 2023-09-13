Apple iPhone 15 vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Google Pixel 7: Flagship Comparison
We compare the iPhone 15 with competing Android offerings spec-by-spec. Here's how it stacks up.
Apple's iPhone 15 has now arrived, and it now enters a crowded field that includes other flagship phones from Samsung and Google. Perhaps the biggest change to the iPhone this year is the phone's move to support USB-C instead of Lightning, which the company was compelled to do by the European Union. But the new base-level iPhone also comes with several improvements that can be used to compare the iPhone 15 against other flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 or Google's Pixel 7.
New to the iPhone 15 are several features that debuted with last year's iPhone 14 Pro, including an A16 Bionic processor, the Dynamic Island that displays around the Face ID sensor, a brighter display and better cameras. The main camera has been upgraded to a 48-megapixel sensor, which is a meaningful step up from the 12-megapixel one found on last year's iPhone 14. This sensor also has telephoto capabilities.
However, the iPhone 15 is likely to be compared heavily against the Galaxy S23 and the Pixel 7, especially since both Android phones include many comparable features to Apple's new flagship.
The key differences between the trio are the chipsets, cameras and price. Samsung's $800 Galaxy S23 boasts three cameras on its rear complete with a telephoto camera, while the Pixel 7 and iPhone 15 have two cameras. Starting at $599, Google's Pixel 7 also undercuts the iPhone 15 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra in price by about $200, while coming with Pixel-exclusive features like Photo Unblur.
For more specifics on how these flagships stack up, take a look at our chart below with a side-by-side specs comparison.
More from the Apple event
Apple iPhone 15 vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Google Pixel 7
|Apple iPhone 15
|Samsung Galaxy S23
|Google Pixel 7
|Display size, tech, resolution, refresh rate, brightness
|6.1-inch OLED; 2,556x1,179 pixels
|6.1-inch AMOLED; 2,340x1,080 pixels; 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate
|6.3-inch OLED display, FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) , 90Hz
|Pixel density
|460 ppi
|425 ppi
|416 ppi
|Dimensions (inches)
|2.82 x 5.81 x 0.31 in
|2.79 x 5.76 x 0.3 in
|6.1 x 2.9 x 0.34 in.
|Dimensions (millimeters)
|71.6 x 147.6 x 7.8 mm
|70.9 x 146.3 x 7.6 mm
|155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm
|Weight (grams, ounces)
|171 g (6.02 oz)
|168 g (5.93 oz)
|197g or 6.9 oz
|Mobile software
|iOS 17
|Android 13
|Android 13
|Camera
|48-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide)
|50-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 10-megapixel (telephoto)
|50-megapixel (main), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide),
|Front-facing camera
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|10.8-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|8K
|4K
|Processor
|A16 Bionic
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
|Google Tensor G2
|RAM/storage
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|8GB RAM + 128GB; 8GB RAM + 256GB
|8GB + 128 GB, 8GB + 256 GB,
|Expandable storage
|None
|None
|None
|Battery/charging speeds
|Undisclosed; Apple claims up to 20 hours of video playback (16 hours streamed)
|3,900 mAh (25W wired charging)
|4,355 mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|None (Face ID)
|In-display
|Under display
|Connector
|USB-C (USB 2.0)
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|None
|None
|None
|Special features
|5G (mmw/Sub6), IP68 rating, MagSafe (up to 15W), Qi wireless charging to 7.5W, Dynamic Island
|5G (mmw/Sub6), IP68 rating, wireless PowerShare to charge other devices
|5G, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Real Tone, Face Unblur, Long Exposure Mode, Action Pan; Hold For Me, Wait Times, Direct My Call Live Translate,
|US price off-contract
|$799 (128GB), $899 (256GB), $1,099 (512GB)
|$800 (8GB/128GB)
|$599 (128GB + 8GB)
|UK price
|£799 (128GB), £899 (256GB), £1,099 (512GB)
|£849 (8GB/128GB)
|£599
|Australia price
|AU$1,499 (128GB), AU$1,699 (256GB), AU$2,049 (512GB)
|AU$1,349 (8GB/128GB)
|AU$999
Mobile Guides
Phones
Foldable Phones
Headphones
Mobile Accessories
Smartwatches
Wireless Plans