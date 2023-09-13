Apple iPhone 15 vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Google Pixel 7: Flagship Comparison

Apple's iPhone 15 has now arrived, and it now enters a crowded field that includes other flagship phones from Samsung and Google. Perhaps the biggest change to the iPhone this year is the phone's move to support USB-C instead of Lightning, which the company was compelled to do by the European Union. But the new base-level iPhone also comes with several improvements that can be used to compare the iPhone 15 against other flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 or Google's Pixel 7.

New to the iPhone 15 are several features that debuted with last year's iPhone 14 Pro, including an A16 Bionic processor, the Dynamic Island that displays around the Face ID sensor, a brighter display and better cameras. The main camera has been upgraded to a 48-megapixel sensor, which is a meaningful step up from the 12-megapixel one found on last year's iPhone 14. This sensor also has telephoto capabilities.

However, the iPhone 15 is likely to be compared heavily against the Galaxy S23 and the Pixel 7, especially since both Android phones include many comparable features to Apple's new flagship.

The key differences between the trio are the chipsets, cameras and price. Samsung's $800 Galaxy S23 boasts three cameras on its rear complete with a telephoto camera, while the Pixel 7 and iPhone 15 have two cameras. Starting at $599, Google's Pixel 7 also undercuts the iPhone 15 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra in price by about $200, while coming with Pixel-exclusive features like Photo Unblur.

For more specifics on how these flagships stack up, take a look at our chart below with a side-by-side specs comparison.