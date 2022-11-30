Samsung's Galaxy S23 Is Coming in February, Report Says

Samsung's next major smartphone launch could be just around the corner. The tech giant will introduce the Galaxy S23 in early February, according to the Korea JoongAng Daily, which cites an unnamed Samsung executive with knowledge of the matter.

That time frame would be consistent with Samsung's previous flagship smartphone launches. The company announced the Galaxy S22 on Feb. 9 this year, while the Galaxy S20 was introduced in February 2020. Samsung made an exception in 2021 when it launched the Galaxy S21 slightly earlier, in January.

Samsung declined to comment on the report.

The Galaxy S23 is expected to be Samsung's next major flagship phone, meant to compete with Apple's Phone 14 and Google's Pixel 7. If Samsung maintains its strategy from years past, the Galaxy S23 will likely come in three variants: the standard model, a slightly larger Galaxy S23 Plus and a high-end Galaxy S23 Ultra with a giant screen and more sophisticated camera.

Rumors suggest the Galaxy S23 Ultra could include a new 200-megapixel camera sensor that's slightly bigger than the iPhone 14 Pro's but smaller than that of other competing Android phones, according to prolific Twitter leaker Ice Universe. Samsung also usually puts Qualcomm's latest mobile processor in its new Galaxy S phones.

The launch would come as the global smartphone market has been feeling the impacts of inflation and other macroeconomic factors. Worldwide smartphone shipments are forecast to decline 6.5% in 2022, according to the International Data Corporation.