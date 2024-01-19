Samsung Unveils Two Cheaper Galaxy Phones With 128GB Storage, 50MP Camera

While all eyes were on the new Samsung Galaxy S24 line, Samsung quietly unveiled this week two new Galaxy A phones that cost hundreds of dollars less. Samsung's $200 Galaxy A15 5G and $300 Galaxy A25 5G each include 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, a 50-megapixel main camera and a 6.5-inch display.

The Samsung Galaxy A15 could be a particularly notable, as the prior A13 and A14 models have regularly broken into top phone sales charts that are largely dominated by Apple's iPhone. For instance, Samsung's $200 Galaxy A14 5G was the fifth best selling smartphone in the US for October 2023, according to Counterpoint Research, and my current pick for best phone you can buy for under $200.

While we'll have to test out the Galaxy A15 5G, it's promising to see that for the price remained the same as the A14 5G while getting double the storage and memory. Alongside its 50-megapixel main camera, the Galaxy A15 also has a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, 2-megapixel macro camera and a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. It will also run on a Mediatek processor and have a 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy A15 comes in light blue and blue-black colors.

The $300 Samsung Galaxy A25. Samsung

For $100 more, the Galaxy A25 5G includes many of the same specs, but has a 6.5-inch screen that can reach 1,000 nits of brightness while outdoors. Samsung says that the A25 has image stabilization for videos and runs on Samsung's Exynos 1280 processor, which we'd have to test but is presumably slightly faster than the Mediatek on the A15. That phone only comes in just blue-black.

Watch this: Samsung Reveals Its New S24 Series Phones and Their AI Chops 06:47

Even though Samsung is putting the majority of its energy into the $800 and up Galaxy S24 phone lineup and Galaxy AI, the new A15 and A25 continue the company's focus on providing affordable phone options. The Galaxy A15 and A25 arrive the same week that Motorola announced its $150 Moto G Play, which has a high-refresh rate display and Dolby Atmos audio. And while TCL didn't confirm pricing for its new 50 series of phones announced at CES last week, last year's 40 series were all priced under $200 when they released in the US.