Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Rumor Points to Unchanged Batteries and Cameras

We already seem to know quite a bit about Samsung's next folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It's rumored to be launching in July, with a boxier design that's thinner and lighter too. But two features that won't be seeing upgrades are the cameras and the batteries, according to a new report.

Known tech industry tipster, Ice Universe, posted on X on Monday that the camera configuration of the Z Fold 6 will be "exactly the same as that of the Z Fold 5," adding that Samsung had always intended to skip camera upgrades this time. "There will be no difference," the tipster added.

A few days earlier, Ice Universe had also posted that the battery capacity of the Z Fold 6 will remain unchanged at 4,400 mAh -- the same Samsung used for the past three years with the Z Fold 5, Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 3.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The increasing torrent of rumors around the Galaxy Z Fold 6 suggests that the folding smartphone will indeed be launched around the July announcement that rumors have been pointing to. The launch timing allows Samsung to draw attention to its more innovation-focused products, ahead of Apple's expected September upgrade to the iPhone 16 line. Though Samsung doesn't sell as many units of its folding phones as its more mainline Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra, it is popular among techies.

One rumor that hasn't leaked is about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 pricing. Folding phones are still generally expensive, with asking prices of $1,800 before discounts and incentives. That's far more than standard smartphones like the Galaxy S24 line, which typically start at $800.

Some of the other rumors about the Z Fold 6 have revolved around it being up to 10% thinner than last year's model. The Z Fold 6 is also expected to weigh 239 grams, according to reports, making it lighter than last year's Z Fold 5 and on par with the OnePlus Open.

