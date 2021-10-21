Rumored Beats Fit Pro appear to get an early reveal from Kim Kardashian

Apple only just revealed its new AirPods on Monday, but now its next set of wireless earbuds could be making the rounds before being announced. Kim Kardashian is seen wearing what appears to be pink wireless Beats headphones in a photo posted by Just Jared this week, lending credence to already existing rumors that these could be the Beats Fit Pro headphones.

If true, this would follow a similar early debut last spring when Lebron James was seen wearing the Beats Studio Pro headphones just before they were announced.

The Beats Fit Pro's previous tease came from 9to5Mac on Monday, which shows a possible wireless earbud design with smaller wingtips than the Powerbeats Pro. According to 9to5Mac's sources, the Fit Pro features active noise cancellation along with Apple's H1 chip.

While the Beats headphone brand is owned by Apple, starting with the Studio Pro the brand's headphones have become more Android-friendly, and the Fit Pro is rumored to follow suit with quick pairing and custom controls through the Beats Android app.

Apple did not immediately return request for comment.

The Beats Fit Pro rumors come just after Apple's Unleashed event on Monday served as an official debut for a new line of MacBook Pro laptops, the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips and the aforementioned third-generation AirPods debut.