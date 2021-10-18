Move over, AirPods 3: Apple reportedly set to launch new Beats Fit Pro earbuds

David Carnoy/CNET

Apple on Monday unveiled its new AirPods 3 as part of its Oct. 18 Unleashed event. But the tech giant might have another pair of true wireless headphones right around the corner. Apple plans to unveil new Beats Fit Pro earbuds next month, according to a report from 9to5Mac.

The Beats Fit Pro will reportedly feature active noise cancellation and use Apple's H1 chip for faster connection speeds and hands-free Siri support. 9to5Mac said it uncovered images of the Beats Fit Pro in "internal iOS 15.1 RC files."

Exclusive: These are the new Beats Fit Pro earbuds https://t.co/qlqJVsx7cY by @filipeesposito — 9to5Mac.com (@9to5mac) October 18, 2021

The images show Beats Fit Pro with a design similar to Beats Studio Buds, which Apple launched earlier this year. They'll reportedly come in black, gray, white and purple color options.

The Beats Fit Pro are scheduled to be announced the week of Nov. 1 and will ship a few days later, according to 9to5Mac. It's unclear how much they'll cost, but the Studio Buds cost $150, while the new AirPods 3 cost $179.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.