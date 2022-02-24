Preorders Double for Samsung Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 Over Last Year's Models

Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Preorders for the Samsung Galaxy S22 are more than double those for last year's Galaxy S21 phones, indicating a strong demand for Samsung's latest additions to its flagship line.

The company did not report exactly how many preorders it has in advance of the phones going on sale tomorrow, but it did say more than 60% are for the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which starts at $1,200 (£1,149, AU$1,849). While the new phone doesn't vastly improve on last year's S21 Ultra – it has a newer chipset, faster charging and slightly better low-light photography – the addition of an S Pen stylus slot makes it a new Note phone in all but name.

Read more: Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra should have been a Chromebook

The new Galaxy Tab S8 range also has double the preorders over last year's Tab S7 series with the top-of-the-line iPad Pro rival, the Tab S8 Ultra, accounting for half of them. The new tablets have modest upgrades on their predecessors.

It's not surprising that S22 Ultra and Tab S8 are getting the most preorder attention, as both have the most advanced features and cameras over the more affordable Galaxy S22 and Tab S8.

Whether there will be enough Samsung Galaxy S22 phones to satisfy demand is still a concern as pandemic-related supply chain issues persist. A T-Mobile executive reportedly complained that last year's S21 phones were in "very short supply" by September.

Read more: Why the Galaxy S22 is so important to our freedom of phone choice